News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

Published: Sep 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. has an ankle injury that HC John Harbaugh described as minor after Sunday's win over Cincinnati. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Beckham will be managing the issue and, if all goes well, the injury shouldn't affect his availability going forward.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Darnell Mooney did not suffer a serous knee injury in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB David Montgomery said he could miss "a couple weeks" due to a thigh bruise, per the Detroit Free Press. Montgomery left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks without returning.
  • OLB James Houston suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will be out at least 6-8 weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report, per a source. Houston will have more testing to determine if he’ll need surgery and how much longer he would be out.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 0-2-0

FINES

  • S Kareem Jackson is not expected to be suspended by the league for his hit on Commanders TE Logan Thomas on Sunday, but is expected to be fined, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Jackson was ejected for the hit. 


SIGNINGS

  • DE Ronnie Perkins is being signed off New England's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Josh Allen has a shoulder sprain but should be OK, HC Doug Pederson told reporters.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 1-1-0

TRADES

  • RB Cam Akers has been the subject of trade talks by the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. After starting in Week 1, Akers was inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • DB Avonte Maddox had an MRI that revealed a torn pectoral and he will have surgery this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the injury will keep Maddox out indefinitely, potentially for the season.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Chase Edmonds is getting an MRI today for a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Edmonds injured his MCL, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) active vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is officially active against the Bengals and is set to make his 2023 season debut. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.