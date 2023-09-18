NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. has an ankle injury that HC John Harbaugh described as minor after Sunday's win over Cincinnati. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Beckham will be managing the issue and, if all goes well, the injury shouldn't affect his availability going forward.
INJURIES
- WR Darnell Mooney did not suffer a serous knee injury in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery said he could miss "a couple weeks" due to a thigh bruise, per the Detroit Free Press. Montgomery left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks without returning.
- OLB James Houston suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will be out at least 6-8 weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report, per a source. Houston will have more testing to determine if he’ll need surgery and how much longer he would be out.
FINES
- S Kareem Jackson is not expected to be suspended by the league for his hit on Commanders TE Logan Thomas on Sunday, but is expected to be fined, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Jackson was ejected for the hit.
SIGNINGS
- DE Ronnie Perkins is being signed off New England's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
INJURIES
- OLB Josh Allen has a shoulder sprain but should be OK, HC Doug Pederson told reporters.
TRADES
- RB Cam Akers has been the subject of trade talks by the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. After starting in Week 1, Akers was inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
INJURIES
- DB Avonte Maddox had an MRI that revealed a torn pectoral and he will have surgery this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the injury will keep Maddox out indefinitely, potentially for the season.
SIGNINGS
- P Braden Mann (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- P Arryn Siposs (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Chase Edmonds is getting an MRI today for a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Edmonds injured his MCL, per Rapoport.