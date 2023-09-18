Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured contract for record pay day

The days of Patrick Mahomes being underpaid relative to his QB counterparts are at an end.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a restructured contract that pays the QB $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most in history over a four-year span, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The agreement could reach $218.1 million with escalators by the end of 2026.