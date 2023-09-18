Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured contract for record pay day

Published: Sep 18, 2023 at 03:15 PM Updated: Sep 18, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The days of Patrick Mahomes being underpaid relative to his QB counterparts are at an end.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a restructured contract that pays the QB $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most in history over a four-year span, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The agreement could reach $218.1 million with escalators by the end of 2026.

The $210.6 million is guaranteed over the next four years, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Sides also plan to revisit the deal again after the 2026 season, effectively cutting the remaining years on the deal from eight to three.

In simple terms, the Chiefs moved up money to adequately compensate the NFL's best player and shortened the deal to give Mahomes another shot at a pay day as QB contracts continue to rise.

In 2020, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Chiefs that put him under contract through the 2031 season.

Following Joe Burrow's contract extension, Mahomes dropped to eighth among quarterbacks in average annual salary at $45 million, behind Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. Now, the new cash flow gets Mahomes back to where he belongs near the top.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley considered week to week with ankle sprain

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered an ankle sprain that will keep him out of Thursday night's road game versus San Francisco and perhaps even longer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor has no update on QB Joe Burrow's aggravated calf injury

Zac Taylor on Monday didn't have a firm update on Joe Burrow's calf, but when asked if the quarterback's availability for Week 3 is up in the air, the Bengals head coach's response could cause some concern for Cincinnati.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) lands on IR, to miss at least four games

﻿Diontae Johnson﻿, the Steelers' leading receiver three years running, will miss at least the next four games. Pittsburgh placed the wideout on injured reserve ahead of its Monday night matchup with the Browns.
news

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers once again is the subject of trade talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Will Akers be moved this time?
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.
news

Brian Daboll on Giants' dramatic comeback win over Cardinals: 'It's about the will of the player' 

The Giants' offense scored four second-half touchdowns, the defense shut Arizona out in the fourth quarter, and ﻿Graham Gano﻿ connected on a 34-yard FG with 19 seconds remaining for a miraculous 31-28 comeback win.
news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett dedicates pick-six in win over Bears to late daughter

Shaquil Barrett﻿ sealed Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears with a 4-yard pick-six on a screen pass. The phenomenal read from Barrett iced the victory, but the LB's mind, in that moment, was elsewhere.
news

'Stud' rookie Puka Nacua sets record with 15-catch performance in Rams' loss to 49ers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has sprinted out of the gate, catching a league-high 25 passes for 266 yards in the first two weeks of the season. In Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, the rookie went for 15 catches on 20 targets for 147 yards.
news

Cowboys show they're 'best defense in the world' in blowout of Jets

The Cowboys squelched any ray of sunlight the Jets thought they'd get in a "new" Zach Wilson this season in Sunday's 30-10 victory. Afterward, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence declared Dallas the "best defense in the world."
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Patriots fans are some of 'worst fans' in NFL

Following Sunday night's 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill reveled in the road win by taunting the home fans by waving goodbye. Then, he called them "some of the worst fans in the NFL."