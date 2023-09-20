49ers RB Christian McCaffrey not worried about heavy workload to open season

Given that the Niners had a short week coming up, it was a surprise Mitchell didn't get any run at all Sunday. Kyle Shanahan admitted earlier this week it was an oversight on his part.

While playing every snap stands out, it wasn't as if CMC's workload was ridiculous. He took 20 carries Sunday after 22 in Week 1. Through two weeks, he has 48 total touches. However, it is notable that McCaffrey had just one game last season with 20-plus carries after joining the Niners. Given his injury history, it's logical to expect Mitchell to siphon off more carries as the season progresses, particularly on a short week versus the New York Giants this Thursday.

McCaffrey has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for his team 15 times in his career, something all other running backs have only done 10 times in that same span, per Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

Sunday marked the first time McCaffrey had played 100 percent of the snaps since Week 15 of 2019 with the Panthers.

Through two weeks, McCaffrey leads the NFL with 268 rush yards. It's the most rushing yards through Weeks 1 and 2 in his career and the first time over 200 yards, per NFL Research. His 304 scrimmage yards tops all RBs and is second-most overall (behind Justin Jefferson's 309 -- all receiving).