Around the NFL

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey not worried about heavy workload to open season

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took every rep in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, with Elijah Mitchell saddled to the bench. Over two weeks, McCaffrey has taken 91.7% of the reps.

McCaffrey isn't fretting about his usage early in the season.

"I think it's all dependent on how the game's going," McCaffrey said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "We had a lot of breaks last game. Sometimes, that's just how it goes. There's gonna be games, too, where Mitchell gets four or five carries in a row on multiple drives because he's playing well, and he's feeling it, and I'll be out. It's really such a situational thing. Ya know, I don't think it's ever a plan for us to get all the carries or not. It's just sometimes that's just how the games go."

Related Links

Given that the Niners had a short week coming up, it was a surprise Mitchell didn't get any run at all Sunday. Kyle Shanahan admitted earlier this week it was an oversight on his part.

While playing every snap stands out, it wasn't as if CMC's workload was ridiculous. He took 20 carries Sunday after 22 in Week 1. Through two weeks, he has 48 total touches. However, it is notable that McCaffrey had just one game last season with 20-plus carries after joining the Niners. Given his injury history, it's logical to expect Mitchell to siphon off more carries as the season progresses, particularly on a short week versus the New York Giants this Thursday.

McCaffrey has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for his team 15 times in his career, something all other running backs have only done 10 times in that same span, per Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

Sunday marked the first time McCaffrey had played 100 percent of the snaps since Week 15 of 2019 with the Panthers.

Through two weeks, McCaffrey leads the NFL with 268 rush yards. It's the most rushing yards through Weeks 1 and 2 in his career and the first time over 200 yards, per NFL Research. His 304 scrimmage yards tops all RBs and is second-most overall (behind Justin Jefferson's 309 -- all receiving).

McCaffrey is the first 49ers player with 100-plus rush yards and 1-plus rush TD in each of the team's first two games in a season since Garrison Hearst in 1998. CMC could become the first player in team history to do so in the season's first three games.

Related Content

news

Bill O'Brien: Patriots too 'inconsistent' on offense

The key word for the Patriots' offense after two games: inconsistent. Bill O'Brien's unit is a better-looking operation than the one that floundered last fall, but it's struggled to string positive drives together.
news

Frank Reich: Andy Dalton taking short-yardage reps can limit rookie Bryce Young's 'exposure'

The Panthers utilized ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ as a designated fourth-down quarterback in Monday night's loss to the Saints. Coach Frank Reich noted that Dalton taking short-yardage reps could be a part of the plan moving forward.
news

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi says WR Hunter Renfrow 'not deterred' by one target in two games

Despite 2021 Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow being targeted just once through the first two games of the year, Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi insists Renfrow hasn't been left out of the game plan.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 14-game losing streak to Patriots: 'That's unacceptable'

The Jets have not beaten the Patriots since the 2015 season, with Gang Green wide receiver Garrett Wilson saying this week that the 14-game losing streak to the AFC East rival is "unacceptable."
news

Kareem Hunt visiting Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

Former Chiefs and Browns running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ is visiting Cleveland on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't rule out the possibility on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley actually could play Thursday night against the 49ers just days after hurting his ankle.
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' offensive woes through two weeks: 'We have to get our mojo back'

Mike Tomlin won't make knee-jerk reactions to Pittsburgh's offensive woes through two weeks, but the Steelers head coach on Tuesday recognized his team needs to be better prepared for their opponent's schematics entering a game.
news

NFL will not discipline Browns QB Deshaun Watson for contact with official during loss to Steelers

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face league discipline for the contact he made with an official during the Cleveland Browns' 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals need to 'take more shots downfield'

With 10 catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks in the 2023 season, Ja'Marr Chase is in an unfamiliar slow start but the Bengals WR is maintaining patience while also calling for more downfield plays.
news

Saints defense extends streak of allowing fewer than 20 points to 10 games in Monday's win over Panthers

Following Monday night's win over the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints have gone 10 consecutive games allowing fewer than 20 points, the longest streak in club history.