Around the NFL

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

Published: Sep 13, 2023 at 08:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brock Purdy continued the immaculate start to his career, moving to 6-0 as a regular-season starter with Sunday's blowout win in Pittsburgh. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback became the only signal-caller since at least 1950 to start 6-0 and throw multiple pass touchdowns in each of his first six career starts.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who shined with 129 yards and two TDs, said on KNBR that Purdy's swagger has become infectious.

"He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said via 49ers Web Zone. "It's like a mix of poise and urgency. He's never too lagged. He's just always on point. He's on point. He's ready to go. He plays with that swag that just bleeds all the way down to the rest of the offense, down to the rest of the team, that everybody can build off. Like I said, he has 'it.'"

Related Links

Purdy is keeping some good company in a historical sense with his rise from Mr. Irrelevant to a steady force for the reigning NFC West champs. His 117.5 passer rating is second highest among QBs in their first six stars in the Super Bowl era, behind only Kurt Warner (131.5) -- another 'out of nowhere' quarterback.

"Purdy, he's done a great job since the moment he came in there and started his first start," Aiyuk said. "Even when he ended up taking over in that Miami game. I think trust is very big. We talk about it in our offense all the time. If the quarterback can trust we're going to be in a spot, where we're supposed to be, then we can complete passes even when we have terrible looks. We can still continue to complete the ball, move the sticks, keep the offense flowing. And I think trust is the main thing with that.

"But Purdy, I'm enjoying playing with him. He gives us confidence every single week. He gives us a bunch of confidence. So much confidence going in every game that not only are we going to win the game, but you have a chance to have a great game as well. So I'm loving playing with him."

It's clear Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff trust Purdy to keep the offense on pace, make the correct read, and, on occasion, get out of trouble. Eventually, some team will knock him around and give him a rough outing -- it happens even to the greatest. At that moment, the question will be how the young quarterback bounces back.

For now, the Niners will try to keep the regular-season streak rolling against division rival L.A. and a Rams club coming off an impressive Week 1 victory in Seattle.

Related Content

news

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It's just straight-up inconsistency'

Running back Austin Ekeler was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Chargers cannot finish games after the Bolts lost 36-34 to the Dolphins on Sunday. "Inconsistency. It's just straight-up inconsistency," he responded.
news

OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

In the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, their offense sputtered as a whole. Still, the lack of usage for tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift in particular was eyebrow-raising.
news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen planning to sign with Panthers practice squad after two seasons away due to injury

Running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the league since 2020 due to injuries, plans to sign with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on loss of Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary on our team name'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that his team's expectations remain the same following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, adding that Zach Wilson is firmly entrenched as the team's QB1 now.
news

Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

The Green Bay Packers, who traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets back in April, will now receive a second-round draft pick as part of the deal now that Rodgers is set to miss the final 16 games of the season due to a torn Achilles.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) 'probably unavailable' vs. Browns

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks due to a hamstring suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered torn Achilles vs. Bills, will miss remainder of 2023 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers' MRI on Tuesday revealed the Jets QB suffered a torn left Achilles in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills and he will miss the remainder of the season.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley on J.C. Jackson's Week 1 struggles: 'Our entire group on defense needs to improve'

J.C. Jackson had a rough outing in his return to action on Sunday -- despite logging an end-zone INT. Chargers HC Brandon Staley on Monday discussed Jackson's performance vs. the Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chris Jones' new one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $25 million; Kansas City has option to franchise tag DL in 2024

Chris Jones' new contract with the Chiefs is worth up to $25 million through incentives with a base salary of $19.5 million, but Kansas City still has the option to give the All-Pro DL the franchise tag in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets RB Breece Hall 'still that dude' in return from ACL injury vs. Bills

While Aaron Rodgers' injury left a dark cloud over an incredible win Monday night, the on-field start of Jets RB Breece Hall's comeback from a serious knee injury was the silver lining. 