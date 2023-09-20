2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Giants-49ers on Prime Video

WHERE: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video





The New York Giants likely saved their season on Sunday with a historic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals.





The G-Men fell behind 20-0 -- after a 40-zip blanking Week 1 at the hands of the Cowboys -- but eventually rallied back from down 21 in the third quarter, scoring on all five second-half possessions to pull off a comeback for the ages in a 31-28 victory.





But there’s a catch.





Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury late in that game and will miss Thursday's game. This is a Giants offense that opened the floodgates in the second half of Week 2, but everything we’d seen prior to that was pretty ugly.





If there’s ever a spot for Daniel Jones to have the game of his life, it’s here. Jones lit it up in the second half against Arizona but had trouble getting in a groove before halftime. This year Jones has taken 10 sacks, while being counted on for his running ability (22 rush attempts) more often than he ever has. His number could be called even more on the ground with Barkley unavailable.





The 49ers arguably have been the NFL’s best team through two games, right alongside the Cowboys. San Francisco buried the Steelers in Week 1, but faced a stiffer test at the Rams this past Sunday. Nonetheless, the 49ers are 2-0 on the road this season and return home for this prime-time game against the Giants in pretty good shape health-wise.

Here are four things to watch for when the Giants visit the 49ers on Thursday night on Prime Video:



