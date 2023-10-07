Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

There's a possibility that the on-field reunion between Davante Adams and his former team, the Green Bay Packers, may not happen.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is officially questionable due to a shoulder injury for Monday's Week 5 game versus the Packers. Adams entered the weekend not participating in the Raiders' practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but he was able to log a limited practice on Saturday.

Adams, who was selected No. 53 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by Green Bay, was traded to Las Vegas in March 2022 for first- and second-round picks in that year's draft. The Packers used those picks to select linebacker Quay Walker and subsequently trade up for wideout Christian Watson.

Adams is arguably one Green Bay's best receivers in franchise history. He is second in the Packers' record books with 73 receiving touchdowns (behind Don Hutson with 99 scores). Over his career in Green Bay, Adams also ranks second in receptions (669), fourth in receiving yards (8,121) and third in receiving yards per game (70.0).

According to NFL Research, Adams holds the franchise single-season receiving yards record for the Packers (1,553) and Raiders (1,516). He is one of three players to accomplish this feat for two different teams, the others being Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins) and Brandon Marshall (Chicago Bears and New York Jets).

In four games this season, Adams has 33 receptions for 397 receiving yards and three touchdowns.