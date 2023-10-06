Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

The 31-year-old played the duration of his team's Week 3 loss to the Steelers, but he exhibited concussion symptoms following the contest and entered the protocol.

His concussion kept him out of last week's defeat against the Chargers -- Las Vegas' third straight after opening the season with a win -- a game that saw rookie Aidan O’Connell go 24 of 39 for 238 yards and an interception in his first-ever start.

"It was tough, but it is what it is," Garoppolo told reporters about being sidelined for the loss. "Got to move past it at this point and focus on Green Bay."

Even when healthy, Garoppolo has had a rocky beginning to his Raiders career. He's completed 68.1% of his passes for 709 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, tied for the league lead despite the missed game. Still, him being able to play returns a veteran presence to the huddle with the 1-3 Raiders in dire need of a prime-time win.

What's less clear is if his favorite target will be able to go alongside him. Davante Adams, the recipient of 43.6% of Garoppolo's targets, has sat out both practice sessions this week with a shoulder injury.

If Adams misses, Jakobi Meyers is in line to become Las Vegas' primary wide receiver, and running back Josh Jacobs will carry an even greater load than usual.

Saturday's injury report will shed more light on the likelihood that Adams suits up against his former Packers team for the first time in his career.

The three-time All-Pro's presence would surely boost the Raiders' chances of rediscovering the win column.