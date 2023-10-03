Raiders donating $1 million to UNLV athletics 

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 08:45 PM
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV's athletics program, the team announced Monday.

Raiders and UNLV officials will give more details at a news conference Tuesday. UNLV also will unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the football program's Fertitta Football Complex.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, UNLV president Keith Whitfield, athletic director Erick Harper and football coach Barry Odom will be on hand.

The Rebels' football team shares Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders.

