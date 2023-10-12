News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

Published: Oct 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM Updated: Oct 12, 2023 at 02:04 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

  • LT Dion Dawkins will not practice on Thursday due to a personal matter, per head coach Sean McDermott.
  • CB Dane Jackson (foot) will not practice.
  • QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday for a second consecutive day.
  • Broncos TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.


OTHER NEWS

  • DE ﻿﻿﻿﻿Frank Clark﻿﻿﻿﻿ agreed to a pay cut that reduces his $3.5 million base salary to $841,000 for the remainder of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. The move makes Clark much more tradable ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. The DE was already ruled out of Thursday's game with an illness.
  • QB Daniel Jones (neck) will not practice for a second consecutive day, per head coach Brian Daboll.
