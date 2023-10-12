NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Myjai Sanders designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- LT Dion Dawkins will not practice on Thursday due to a personal matter, per head coach Sean McDermott.
- CB Dane Jackson (foot) will not practice.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday for a second consecutive day.
INJURIES
- TE Peyton Hendershot placed on injured reserve.
- CB Nahshon Wright designated to return from IR,
SIGNINGS
- TE Sean McKeon (from practice squad)
- LB Rashaan Evans (practice squad)
INJURIES
- Broncos TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Frank Clark agreed to a pay cut that reduces his $3.5 million base salary to $841,000 for the remainder of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. The move makes Clark much more tradable ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. The DE was already ruled out of Thursday's game with an illness.
INJURIES
- DT DaVon Hamilton designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) will not practice for a second consecutive day, per head coach Brian Daboll.
SIGNINGS
- LB Brandon Smith (practice squad)
- P Braden Mann promoted to active roster from practice squad
SIGNINGS
- QB Holton Ahlers (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- S Teez Tabor (from practice squad)