2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 12

Published: Nov 21, 2023 at 01:49 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Rank Position Rank Week 12 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Seahawks
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR1 vs. Packers
3. CeeDee Lamb WR2 vs. Commanders
4. Tyreek Hill WR3 at Jets
5. A.J. Brown WR4 vs. Bills
6. Travis Kelce TE1 at Raiders
7. Stefon Diggs WR5 at Eagles
8. Travis Etienne RB2 at Texans
9. Jahmyr Gibbs RB3 vs. Packers
10. Justin Jefferson WR6 vs. Bears
11. Alvin Kamara RB4 at Falcons
12. Breece Hall RB5 vs. Dolphins
13. Jonathan Taylor RB6 vs. Buccaneers
14. Austin Ekeler RB7 vs. Ravens
15. Devin Singletary RB8 vs. Jaguars
16. David Montgomery RB9 vs. Packers
17. Tony Pollard RB10 vs. Commanders
18. Saquon Barkley RB11 vs. Patriots
19. Mike Evans WR7 at Colts
20. Tank Dell WR8 vs. Jaguars
21. DJ Moore WR9 at Vikings
22. Chris Olave WR10 at Falcons
23. Bijan Robinson RB12 vs. Saints
24. Brandon Aiyuk WR11 at Seahawks
25. Keenan Allen WR12 vs. Ravens
26. Ja'Marr Chase WR13 vs. Steelers
27. Isiah Pacheco RB13 at Raiders
28. Josh Jacobs RB14 vs. Chiefs
29. Puka Nacua WR14 at Cardinals
30. Davante Adams WR15 vs. Chiefs
31. DK Metcalf WR16 vs. 49ers
32. Jaylen Waddle WR17 at Jets
33. Cooper Kupp WR18 at Cardinals
34. Garrett Wilson WR19 vs. Dolphins
35. D'Andre Swift RB15 vs. Bills
36. T.J. Hockenson TE2 vs. Bears
37. DeVonta Smith WR20 vs. Bills
38. Adam Thielen WR21 at Titans
39. Michael Pittman Jr. WR22 vs. Buccaneers
40. Deebo Samuel WR23 at Seahawks
41. Jaylen Warren RB16 at Bengals
42. Brian Robinson Jr. RB17 at Cowboys
43. Christian Kirk WR24 at Texans
44. Rhamondre Stevenson RB18 at Giants
45. Joe Mixon RB19 vs. Steelers
46. Terry McLaurin WR25 at Cowboys
47. Raheem Mostert RB20 at Jets
48. Rachaad White RB21 at Colts
49. Derrick Henry RB22 vs. Panthers
50. James Conner RB23 vs. Rams
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to feast against Green Bay on Thanksgiving Day. He's my top receiver for the week. He's had at least seven targets in 10 consecutive games dating back to last season -- tied for the longest active streak in the NFL -- and the Packers allowed 10 catches for 116 yards and a TD to Keenan Allen on Sunday.
  • Tyreek Hill has scored at least 25 fantasy points in five of his last six contests. You know he's great. But what about Tank Dell? He's had at least 10 targets and six receptions in three straight games.
  • Stefon Diggs is going to be better this week. Diggs had eight targets on Sunday, but was held to four catches for 27 yards in a tough matchup against the Jets. I will note he's posted just 55 receiving yards per game in his last five contests, and that has to be a bit of a concern.
  • Don't stress about Travis Etienne. I know he was robbed of two touchdowns on Sunday because Trevor Lawrence decided to run for a pair of scores. But Etienne has had 17 or more touches in seven of his last eight games.
  • I know we don't talk about quarterbacks a lot in this space, but I'm worried about Jared Goff just a bit. Not because he's bad. He's a good player. But the Lions might not have to throw the ball like they did against the Bears because David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are such great players.
  • Here's the thing about the Giants. No matter who is playing quarterback, they are a much better team when Saquon Barkley is full-on Saquon Barkley. The big thing for Barkley in Week 11 was the receiving production. He had 57 receiving yards, his most in a game since 2021, and two receiving TDs. Also, he's averaged 5.6 rushing yards per attempt over the past three games.
  • I know I'm a Bears fan, and you might tune me out when I say (write?) things like this. But DJ Moore is a much better receiver when Justin Fields is playing quarterback. Moore has averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game in Fields' starts. 
  • You might have missed it, but Brandon Aiyuk was awesome against the Buccaneers (five catches for 156 yards, TD). Aiyuk has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. 
  • Keenan Allen had 27.6 fantasy points on Sunday, fourth most among wide receivers in Week 11. But that would-be TD drop, man. Listening to Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt "Money" Smith's call of that play, you could tell how unusual it was to see Allen fail to make the catch. It was like actor Ed Harris being bad in a movie. That never happens. Never.
  • Josh Jacobs has topped 100 scrimmage yards twice this season. He did it nine times in 2022.
  • Davante Adams scored his first touchdown since Week 3. He's had 13 targets in three of the four starts by rookie QB Aidan O’Connell.
  • It's been a tough year for Garrett Wilson, mainly because of Zach Wilson, who has been demoted to third-string QB this week. The Jets went 40 consecutive drives without scoring an offensive touchdown, and Garrett Wilson had just his second career game with single-digit receiving yards in Week 11 (2 catches for 9 yards).

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Player Position Rank Week 12 Opponent
51. Javonte Williams RB24 vs. Browns
52. Nico Collins WR26 vs. Jaguars
53. Rashee Rice WR27 at Raiders
54. Gus Edwards RB25 at Chargers
55. James Cook RB26 at Eagles
56. Zay Flowers WR28 at Chargers
57. Drake London WR29 vs. Saints
58. DeAndre Hopkins WR30 vs. Panthers
59. Jordan Addison WR31 vs. Bears
60. Jerome Ford RB27 at Broncos
61. Sam LaPorta TE3 vs. Packers
62. Zack Moss RB28 vs. Buccaneers
63. George Kittle TE4 at Seahawks
64. Alexander Mattison RB29 vs. Bears
65. Amari Cooper WR32 at Broncos
66. Kyren Williams RB30 at Cardinals
67. Rashid Shaheed WR33 at Falcons
68. Tyler Lockett WR34 vs. 49ers
69. Aaron Jones RB31 at Lions
70. Marquise Brown WR35 vs. Rams
71. Kyle Pitts TE5 vs. Saints
72. Zach Charbonnet RB32 vs. 49ers
73. Ty Chandler RB33 vs. Bears
74. Courtland Sutton WR36 vs. Browns
75. Dalton Schultz TE6 vs. Jaguars
76. Josh Downs WR37 vs. Buccaneers
77. Calvin Ridley WR38 at Texans
78. Dalton Kincaid TE7 at Eagles
79. Demario Douglas WR39 at Giants
80. Chris Godwin WR40 at Colts
81. Trey McBride TE8 vs. Rams
82. Odell Beckham WR41 at Chargers
83. Jayden Reed WR42 at Lions
84. Tyler Boyd WR43 vs. Steelers
85. D'Onta Foreman RB34 at Vikings
86. Evan Engram TE9 at Texans
87. Keaton Mitchell RB35 at Chargers
88. Royce Freeman RB36 at Cardinals
89. Diontae Johnson WR44 at Bengals
90. Jake Ferguson TE10 vs. Commanders
91. Cole Kmet TE11 at Vikings
92. Tyler Allgeier RB37 vs. Saints
93. Najee Harris RB38 at Bengals
94. Jerry Jeudy WR45 vs. Browns
95. Jakobi Meyers WR46 vs. Chiefs
96. Brandin Cooks WR47 vs. Commanders
97. Brandon Powell WR48 vs. Bears
98. Jahan Dotson WR49 at Cowboys
99. Rondale Moore WR50 vs. Rams
100. Taysom Hill TE12 at Falcons
  • George Kittle appears to be back, baby. He's scored at least 20 fantasy points in three consecutive games. 
  • Good to see Trevor Lawrence bounce back. Don't overlook the fact that he still didn't hit 300 passing yards. He's good, and you play him in matchups like Sunday's game against the Texans. But you can't count on two rushing touchdowns from him every week. You can't always count on Calvin Ridley, either. But he's coming off a huge game. He had a season-high 31.1 fantasy points and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's currently the WR28 in fantasy football, but he's a volatile play every week.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Player Position Rank Week 12 Opponent
101. Logan Thomas TE13 at Cowboys
102. Kareem Hunt RB39 at Broncos
103. Darrell Henderson RB40 at Cardinals
104. Christian Watson WR51 at Lions
105. Chuba Hubbard RB41 at Titans
106. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR52 vs. 49ers
107. George Pickens WR53 at Bengals
108. Gabe Davis WR54 at Eagles
109. Rashod Bateman WR55 at Chargers
110. Tyler Higbee TE14 at Cardinals
111. Ezekiel Elliott RB42 at Giants
112. Romeo Doubs WR56 at Lions
113. Justin Watson WR57 at Raiders
114. Curtis Samuel WR58 at Cowboys
115. Pat Freiermuth TE15 at Bengals
116. Robert Woods WR59 vs. Jaguars
117. David Njoku TE16 at Broncos
118. Trent Irwin WR60 vs. Steelers
119. Khalil Shakir WR61 at Eagles
120. Tutu Atwell WR62 at Cardinals
121. Jonathan Mingo WR63 at Titans
122. AJ Dillon RB43 at Lions
123. Elijah Moore WR64 at Broncos
124. Luke Musgrave TE17 at Lions
125. Darnell Mooney WR65 at Vikings
126. Tyler Conklin TE18 vs. Dolphins
127. Tyjae Spears RB44 vs. Panthers
128. Khalil Herbert RB45 at Vikings
129. Jameson Williams WR66 vs. Packers
130. K.J. Osborn WR67 vs. Bears
131. Darius Slayton WR68 vs. Patriots
132. Miles Sanders RB46 at Titans
133. Wan'Dale Robinson WR69 vs. Patriots
134. Greg Dortch WR70 vs. Rams
135. Cade Otton TE19 at Colts
136. Hunter Henry TE20 at Giants
137. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE21 vs. Panthers
138. Kyle Philips WR71 vs. Panthers
139. Rico Dowdle RB47 vs. Commanders
140. Michael Mayer TE22 vs. Chiefs
141. Jerick McKinnon RB48 at Raiders
142. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR72 at Raiders
143. Samaje Perine RB49 vs. Browns
144. Allen Lazard WR73 vs. Dolphins
145. Jaleel McLaughlin RB50 vs. Browns
146. Kenneth Gainwell RB51 vs. Bills
147. Michael Gallup WR74 vs. Commanders
148. Daniel Bellinger TE23 vs. Patriots
149. Latavius Murray RB52 at Eagles
150. DJ Chark WR75 at Titans
  • I don't know what to make of George Pickens. It's tough because Kenny Pickett has fewer than 175 passing yards in four consecutive games. Hard to blame Pickens for averaging 26 receiving yards per game over that stretch. What is he supposed to do? He will have a new play-caller this week, though.
  • Gabe Davis has fewer than four fantasy points in four of his last six games. That's frustrating because he has five receiving touchdowns this season, which ranks second on the team. 
  • I've been telling people not to play Quentin Johnston. Justin Herbert has thrown him 3.4 passes per game, but I can't expect a ton of targets for him moving forward.

