2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 12

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 12 Opponent
|1. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|at Seahawks
|2. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR1
|vs. Packers
|3. CeeDee Lamb
|WR2
|vs. Commanders
|4. Tyreek Hill
|WR3
|at Jets
|5. A.J. Brown
|WR4
|vs. Bills
|6. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|at Raiders
|7. Stefon Diggs
|WR5
|at Eagles
|8. Travis Etienne
|RB2
|at Texans
|9. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB3
|vs. Packers
|10. Justin Jefferson
|WR6
|vs. Bears
|11. Alvin Kamara
|RB4
|at Falcons
|12. Breece Hall
|RB5
|vs. Dolphins
|13. Jonathan Taylor
|RB6
|vs. Buccaneers
|14. Austin Ekeler
|RB7
|vs. Ravens
|15. Devin Singletary
|RB8
|vs. Jaguars
|16. David Montgomery
|RB9
|vs. Packers
|17. Tony Pollard
|RB10
|vs. Commanders
|18. Saquon Barkley
|RB11
|vs. Patriots
|19. Mike Evans
|WR7
|at Colts
|20. Tank Dell
|WR8
|vs. Jaguars
|21. DJ Moore
|WR9
|at Vikings
|22. Chris Olave
|WR10
|at Falcons
|23. Bijan Robinson
|RB12
|vs. Saints
|24. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR11
|at Seahawks
|25. Keenan Allen
|WR12
|vs. Ravens
|26. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR13
|vs. Steelers
|27. Isiah Pacheco
|RB13
|at Raiders
|28. Josh Jacobs
|RB14
|vs. Chiefs
|29. Puka Nacua
|WR14
|at Cardinals
|30. Davante Adams
|WR15
|vs. Chiefs
|31. DK Metcalf
|WR16
|vs. 49ers
|32. Jaylen Waddle
|WR17
|at Jets
|33. Cooper Kupp
|WR18
|at Cardinals
|34. Garrett Wilson
|WR19
|vs. Dolphins
|35. D'Andre Swift
|RB15
|vs. Bills
|36. T.J. Hockenson
|TE2
|vs. Bears
|37. DeVonta Smith
|WR20
|vs. Bills
|38. Adam Thielen
|WR21
|at Titans
|39. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR22
|vs. Buccaneers
|40. Deebo Samuel
|WR23
|at Seahawks
|41. Jaylen Warren
|RB16
|at Bengals
|42. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB17
|at Cowboys
|43. Christian Kirk
|WR24
|at Texans
|44. Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB18
|at Giants
|45. Joe Mixon
|RB19
|vs. Steelers
|46. Terry McLaurin
|WR25
|at Cowboys
|47. Raheem Mostert
|RB20
|at Jets
|48. Rachaad White
|RB21
|at Colts
|49. Derrick Henry
|RB22
|vs. Panthers
|50. James Conner
|RB23
|vs. Rams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to feast against Green Bay on Thanksgiving Day. He's my top receiver for the week. He's had at least seven targets in 10 consecutive games dating back to last season -- tied for the longest active streak in the NFL -- and the Packers allowed 10 catches for 116 yards and a TD to Keenan Allen on Sunday.
- Tyreek Hill has scored at least 25 fantasy points in five of his last six contests. You know he's great. But what about Tank Dell? He's had at least 10 targets and six receptions in three straight games.
- Stefon Diggs is going to be better this week. Diggs had eight targets on Sunday, but was held to four catches for 27 yards in a tough matchup against the Jets. I will note he's posted just 55 receiving yards per game in his last five contests, and that has to be a bit of a concern.
- Don't stress about Travis Etienne. I know he was robbed of two touchdowns on Sunday because Trevor Lawrence decided to run for a pair of scores. But Etienne has had 17 or more touches in seven of his last eight games.
- I know we don't talk about quarterbacks a lot in this space, but I'm worried about Jared Goff just a bit. Not because he's bad. He's a good player. But the Lions might not have to throw the ball like they did against the Bears because David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are such great players.
- Here's the thing about the Giants. No matter who is playing quarterback, they are a much better team when Saquon Barkley is full-on Saquon Barkley. The big thing for Barkley in Week 11 was the receiving production. He had 57 receiving yards, his most in a game since 2021, and two receiving TDs. Also, he's averaged 5.6 rushing yards per attempt over the past three games.
- I know I'm a Bears fan, and you might tune me out when I say (write?) things like this. But DJ Moore is a much better receiver when Justin Fields is playing quarterback. Moore has averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game in Fields' starts.
- You might have missed it, but Brandon Aiyuk was awesome against the Buccaneers (five catches for 156 yards, TD). Aiyuk has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games.
- Keenan Allen had 27.6 fantasy points on Sunday, fourth most among wide receivers in Week 11. But that would-be TD drop, man. Listening to Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt "Money" Smith's call of that play, you could tell how unusual it was to see Allen fail to make the catch. It was like actor Ed Harris being bad in a movie. That never happens. Never.
- Josh Jacobs has topped 100 scrimmage yards twice this season. He did it nine times in 2022.
- Davante Adams scored his first touchdown since Week 3. He's had 13 targets in three of the four starts by rookie QB Aidan O’Connell.
- It's been a tough year for Garrett Wilson, mainly because of Zach Wilson, who has been demoted to third-string QB this week. The Jets went 40 consecutive drives without scoring an offensive touchdown, and Garrett Wilson had just his second career game with single-digit receiving yards in Week 11 (2 catches for 9 yards).
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 12 Opponent
|51. Javonte Williams
|RB24
|vs. Browns
|52. Nico Collins
|WR26
|vs. Jaguars
|53. Rashee Rice
|WR27
|at Raiders
|54. Gus Edwards
|RB25
|at Chargers
|55. James Cook
|RB26
|at Eagles
|56. Zay Flowers
|WR28
|at Chargers
|57. Drake London
|WR29
|vs. Saints
|58. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR30
|vs. Panthers
|59. Jordan Addison
|WR31
|vs. Bears
|60. Jerome Ford
|RB27
|at Broncos
|61. Sam LaPorta
|TE3
|vs. Packers
|62. Zack Moss
|RB28
|vs. Buccaneers
|63. George Kittle
|TE4
|at Seahawks
|64. Alexander Mattison
|RB29
|vs. Bears
|65. Amari Cooper
|WR32
|at Broncos
|66. Kyren Williams
|RB30
|at Cardinals
|67. Rashid Shaheed
|WR33
|at Falcons
|68. Tyler Lockett
|WR34
|vs. 49ers
|69. Aaron Jones
|RB31
|at Lions
|70. Marquise Brown
|WR35
|vs. Rams
|71. Kyle Pitts
|TE5
|vs. Saints
|72. Zach Charbonnet
|RB32
|vs. 49ers
|73. Ty Chandler
|RB33
|vs. Bears
|74. Courtland Sutton
|WR36
|vs. Browns
|75. Dalton Schultz
|TE6
|vs. Jaguars
|76. Josh Downs
|WR37
|vs. Buccaneers
|77. Calvin Ridley
|WR38
|at Texans
|78. Dalton Kincaid
|TE7
|at Eagles
|79. Demario Douglas
|WR39
|at Giants
|80. Chris Godwin
|WR40
|at Colts
|81. Trey McBride
|TE8
|vs. Rams
|82. Odell Beckham
|WR41
|at Chargers
|83. Jayden Reed
|WR42
|at Lions
|84. Tyler Boyd
|WR43
|vs. Steelers
|85. D'Onta Foreman
|RB34
|at Vikings
|86. Evan Engram
|TE9
|at Texans
|87. Keaton Mitchell
|RB35
|at Chargers
|88. Royce Freeman
|RB36
|at Cardinals
|89. Diontae Johnson
|WR44
|at Bengals
|90. Jake Ferguson
|TE10
|vs. Commanders
|91. Cole Kmet
|TE11
|at Vikings
|92. Tyler Allgeier
|RB37
|vs. Saints
|93. Najee Harris
|RB38
|at Bengals
|94. Jerry Jeudy
|WR45
|vs. Browns
|95. Jakobi Meyers
|WR46
|vs. Chiefs
|96. Brandin Cooks
|WR47
|vs. Commanders
|97. Brandon Powell
|WR48
|vs. Bears
|98. Jahan Dotson
|WR49
|at Cowboys
|99. Rondale Moore
|WR50
|vs. Rams
|100. Taysom Hill
|TE12
|at Falcons
- George Kittle appears to be back, baby. He's scored at least 20 fantasy points in three consecutive games.
- Good to see Trevor Lawrence bounce back. Don't overlook the fact that he still didn't hit 300 passing yards. He's good, and you play him in matchups like Sunday's game against the Texans. But you can't count on two rushing touchdowns from him every week. You can't always count on Calvin Ridley, either. But he's coming off a huge game. He had a season-high 31.1 fantasy points and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's currently the WR28 in fantasy football, but he's a volatile play every week.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 12 Opponent
|101. Logan Thomas
|TE13
|at Cowboys
|102. Kareem Hunt
|RB39
|at Broncos
|103. Darrell Henderson
|RB40
|at Cardinals
|104. Christian Watson
|WR51
|at Lions
|105. Chuba Hubbard
|RB41
|at Titans
|106. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR52
|vs. 49ers
|107. George Pickens
|WR53
|at Bengals
|108. Gabe Davis
|WR54
|at Eagles
|109. Rashod Bateman
|WR55
|at Chargers
|110. Tyler Higbee
|TE14
|at Cardinals
|111. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB42
|at Giants
|112. Romeo Doubs
|WR56
|at Lions
|113. Justin Watson
|WR57
|at Raiders
|114. Curtis Samuel
|WR58
|at Cowboys
|115. Pat Freiermuth
|TE15
|at Bengals
|116. Robert Woods
|WR59
|vs. Jaguars
|117. David Njoku
|TE16
|at Broncos
|118. Trent Irwin
|WR60
|vs. Steelers
|119. Khalil Shakir
|WR61
|at Eagles
|120. Tutu Atwell
|WR62
|at Cardinals
|121. Jonathan Mingo
|WR63
|at Titans
|122. AJ Dillon
|RB43
|at Lions
|123. Elijah Moore
|WR64
|at Broncos
|124. Luke Musgrave
|TE17
|at Lions
|125. Darnell Mooney
|WR65
|at Vikings
|126. Tyler Conklin
|TE18
|vs. Dolphins
|127. Tyjae Spears
|RB44
|vs. Panthers
|128. Khalil Herbert
|RB45
|at Vikings
|129. Jameson Williams
|WR66
|vs. Packers
|130. K.J. Osborn
|WR67
|vs. Bears
|131. Darius Slayton
|WR68
|vs. Patriots
|132. Miles Sanders
|RB46
|at Titans
|133. Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR69
|vs. Patriots
|134. Greg Dortch
|WR70
|vs. Rams
|135. Cade Otton
|TE19
|at Colts
|136. Hunter Henry
|TE20
|at Giants
|137. Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE21
|vs. Panthers
|138. Kyle Philips
|WR71
|vs. Panthers
|139. Rico Dowdle
|RB47
|vs. Commanders
|140. Michael Mayer
|TE22
|vs. Chiefs
|141. Jerick McKinnon
|RB48
|at Raiders
|142. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR72
|at Raiders
|143. Samaje Perine
|RB49
|vs. Browns
|144. Allen Lazard
|WR73
|vs. Dolphins
|145. Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB50
|vs. Browns
|146. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB51
|vs. Bills
|147. Michael Gallup
|WR74
|vs. Commanders
|148. Daniel Bellinger
|TE23
|vs. Patriots
|149. Latavius Murray
|RB52
|at Eagles
|150. DJ Chark
|WR75
|at Titans
- I don't know what to make of George Pickens. It's tough because Kenny Pickett has fewer than 175 passing yards in four consecutive games. Hard to blame Pickens for averaging 26 receiving yards per game over that stretch. What is he supposed to do? He will have a new play-caller this week, though.
- Gabe Davis has fewer than four fantasy points in four of his last six games. That's frustrating because he has five receiving touchdowns this season, which ranks second on the team.
- I've been telling people not to play Quentin Johnston. Justin Herbert has thrown him 3.4 passes per game, but I can't expect a ton of targets for him moving forward.