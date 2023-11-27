Rams RB Kyren Williams feeling '200 percent' coming off ankle injury in win over Cardinals

Williams became the first player in NFL history with 140-plus rushing yards, six-plus receptions, 60-plus receiving yards, and two-plus receiving TDs in a game, per NFL Research. The 23-year-old became the first Rams RB with 200-plus scrimmage yards since Todd Gurley in Week 6, 2018 at Denver.

Sunday marked Williams' fourth game in 2023 with two-plus scrimmage TDs, tied for most in the NFL despite missing action.

The second-year back was off to a hot start before suffering an ankle injury against the Cardinals in Week 6. The four-game absence set up an anomaly: Williams generated 150-plus scrimmage yards in two straight games played, both against Arizona (Weeks 6 and 12). He's the first player in NFL history to play two consecutive games against the same opponent and have 150-plus scrimmage yards in each.

"He's a really good football player, and he's one of those guys (that) he loves competing, and when you've got that natural just zest and enjoyment for going out there and playing the game and then oh by the way, you're really productive," head coach Sean McVay said. "I mean, he's doing a great job. Kyren is just so conscientious. He loves to compete. He's worked really hard, he's worked really hard just to be able to get himself back to perform at that level. It was cool to see."