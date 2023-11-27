Around the NFL

Rams RB Kyren Williams feeling '200 percent' coming off ankle injury in win over Cardinals

Published: Nov 27, 2023 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams exploded in his return to the lineup.

The second-year RB generated 204 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Williams rushed for 143 yards on 16 carries and added six catches for 61 yards and two scores in his first game off injured reserve.

Asked how his ankle felt after the win, Williams quipped:

"How many -- 200 yards from scrimmage?" he said, via the team's official website. "I want to say (I feel) 200 percent this time."

The quote was a play on Williams' comment from Friday when he said he was "150 percent" heading into Sunday's return.

Williams became the first player in NFL history with 140-plus rushing yards, six-plus receptions, 60-plus receiving yards, and two-plus receiving TDs in a game, per NFL Research. The 23-year-old became the first Rams RB with 200-plus scrimmage yards since Todd Gurley in Week 6, 2018 at Denver.

Sunday marked Williams' fourth game in 2023 with two-plus scrimmage TDs, tied for most in the NFL despite missing action.

The second-year back was off to a hot start before suffering an ankle injury against the Cardinals in Week 6. The four-game absence set up an anomaly: Williams generated 150-plus scrimmage yards in two straight games played, both against Arizona (Weeks 6 and 12). He's the first player in NFL history to play two consecutive games against the same opponent and have 150-plus scrimmage yards in each.

"He's a really good football player, and he's one of those guys (that) he loves competing, and when you've got that natural just zest and enjoyment for going out there and playing the game and then oh by the way, you're really productive," head coach Sean McVay said. "I mean, he's doing a great job. Kyren is just so conscientious. He loves to compete. He's worked really hard, he's worked really hard just to be able to get himself back to perform at that level. It was cool to see."

Williams' play encapsulates a young Rams roster that is surging into contention. At 5-6, McVay's club sits one game out of a wild-card spot with six games remaining.

