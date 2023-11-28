Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

Rapoport added all options are being considered, with more information coming.

Spearheading Sunday's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Taylor played the entire second half with the thumb injury, according to Rapoport, and the RB generated 61 yards and a TD on 11 second-half carries.

Taylor missed the first four games of the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury he suffered in 2022. The running back signed a new three-year, $42 million contract extension in early October.