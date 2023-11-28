Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

The Indianapolis Colts running back suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.
Rapoport added all options are being considered, with more information coming.
Spearheading Sunday's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Taylor played the entire second half with the thumb injury, according to Rapoport, and the RB generated 61 yards and a TD on 11 second-half carries.
Taylor missed the first four games of the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury he suffered in 2022. The running back signed a new three-year, $42 million contract extension in early October.
Potentially losing Taylor for any stretch would be a blow to the 6-5 Colts, who currently sit in the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race in Shane Steichen's first season in Indy. On the bright side, Zack Moss has played well, generating two 100-plus-yard games while Taylor was on the shelf, and could keep the ground game churning in the interim.