Carolina Panthers to hold training camp in Charlotte

The Panthers will remain in the Queen City this summer.

Carolina announced Wednesday it will be holding training camp at the team's facility in Charlotte.

"We're excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte," team president, Kristi Coleman, said in a statement, via the team's website. "We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state."

The Panthers were one of six NFL teams to conduct training camp away from their facilities. The club previously held training camp at Wofford college in Spartanburg, N.C.

Upon the announcement of holding camp in Charlotte, the Panthers will remove the Atrium Health Dome at the end of the regular season in January to begin work on new practice fields. The team currently has one full outdoor field, including another field that is three-fourths, which is used for individual work or walk-throughs. The team plans to donate the dome.

"Removal of the Dome is the start of an ongoing process to upgrade the team's facilities," Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said. "Future changes and enhancements include modifications to the fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities. In the interim, the team will be exploring options to hold practices indoors, should the need arise."