Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'thankful' ankle injury isn't worse than he thought, feels 'a lot better' 

Published: Dec 06, 2023 at 03:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When Trevor Lawrence pounded his fist into the turf Monday night, Duval braced for the worst. Fortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback avoided a severe injury, suffering a high-ankle sprain.

Less than 48 hours later, Lawrence met the media on Wednesday without a walking boot and said he felt "a lot better" than he'd thought, given the immediate pain.

"I'm thankful it's not a worse injury than what I thought on the field," Lawrence said.

The star QB won't practice on Wednesday. It's unclear at this stage whether Lawrence will be available for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Doug Pederson said the club won't sacrifice the health of its players for one game.

"We have to weather this storm, so to speak," Pederson said.

Related Links

Lawrence reiterated the coach's comments that he'd "never put myself or the team at higher risk that we aren't going to do our best because I can't do my job."

The QB, who played through injury last season, said he will lean on the medical staff to decide the risk/reward of playing Sunday.

"If I can be out there and be myself for the most part, then I'm going to be out there," he said.

Lawrence sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's eventual overtime loss to Cincinnati. The QB had his leg stepped on by offensive lineman Walker Little during a dropback and was then bent backward awkwardly while on the ground.

"It's a freak thing. If I'm 6 inches to the left or right, it doesn't happen," Lawrence said of the injury.

The Jags QB attempted to walk off the field but dropped back to the turf. He required help from two trainers to return to the sidelines and into the tunnel for evaluation.

As Lawrence slowly walked up the tunnel with aid, many wondered why he wasn't carted off the field, spawning "CartGate" questions. The QB said Wednesday it was his choice to eschew transportation.

"We talked about getting a cart, and I was going to get a cart, and then I'm standing there," he said. "I'm already on the sideline at that point, the tunnel is right there -- I just wanted to get off the field and get out of there -- I didn't know what was going on with my ankle, and I felt like I could get off. I was like, 'Hey, you're good. Just don't bring it out -- I'm going in.' Once I got in there, I'm like, 'This is a pretty long walk.' I was already there, and they asked again if I wanted a cart, and I'm like, 'No -- we were going to make it the whole way there.' Didn't know there was cameras in the tunnel, so that's kind of everywhere.

"Of course we have carts, and we have everything we need, and I was the one that didn't choose to take one. So, put that on me. Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should've taken one. Whatever. But it's nothing to do with us not having a cart available. I don't think that would happen in the National Football League, especially here with the crew that we have."

Related Content

news

Vikings QB Josh Dobbs to start Sunday vs. Raiders

After a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings plan on starting veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Von Miller to practice, play while facing domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday that OLB Von Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Texans

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy to undergo surgery for acute appendicitis, anticipates coaching Sunday vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday announced Mike McCarthy is undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis Wednesday, but the head coach anticipates being able to coach on Sunday night vs. the Eagles.
news

Carolina Panthers to hold training camp in Charlotte

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they will be holding training camp in Charlotte at the team facility. Carolina was one of six NFL teams that conducted training camp away from their facilities until the announcement.
news

Bengals QB Jake Browning, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning took home top offensive honors for Week 13. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

The Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad with the intention of moving him up to the active roster in the near future, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: 'I'm going to be aggressive' Thursday vs. Patriots

Set to start in place for the injured Kenny Pickett, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says he's going to be aggressive on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. 
news

Mike McDaniel on Dolphins currently being AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

The Miami Dolphins sit at 9-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 14, but head coach Mike McDaniel's response with five games remaining shows what he is focused on. "Call me when it's a 13-game season," McDaniel said.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Shaq Leonard signing with the Eagles is a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 