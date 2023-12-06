Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

After an excellent start to his tenure in L.A., Havrisik hit a bump in the road the past two weeks, missing three kicks, including two field goals. The botches didn't hurt the Rams, as they won both games, but as Sean McVay's club, sitting at 6-6, attempts to drive toward a postseason spot, they've added a proven veteran.

After 16 years of wearing green and gold, Crosby will change jerseys for the first time in his career.

Crosby has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts for his career. Since the NFL moved back the extra point try in 2015, Crosby has made 95.4% of PATs. In 2022, he went 25 of 29 on FGs, with a long of 56, and converted 37 of 39 PATs. Green Bay drafted rookie Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft to replace the long-time veteran.