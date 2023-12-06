Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams are making a kicker move as they push for a playoff spot.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Rams are signing veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the practice squad with the intention of moving him to the active roster in the near future, per a source informed of the plan.
Crosby spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, including a Lombardi Trophy triumph in 2011. The 39-year-old owns the Packers' all-time points record with 1,918.
The Rams worked out Crosby, among other kickers, in late October after parting ways with Brett Maher but decided to stick with greenhorn Lucas Havrisik after signing him off the Browns' practice squad.
After an excellent start to his tenure in L.A., Havrisik hit a bump in the road the past two weeks, missing three kicks, including two field goals. The botches didn't hurt the Rams, as they won both games, but as Sean McVay's club, sitting at 6-6, attempts to drive toward a postseason spot, they've added a proven veteran.
After 16 years of wearing green and gold, Crosby will change jerseys for the first time in his career.
Crosby has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts for his career. Since the NFL moved back the extra point try in 2015, Crosby has made 95.4% of PATs. In 2022, he went 25 of 29 on FGs, with a long of 56, and converted 37 of 39 PATs. Green Bay drafted rookie Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft to replace the long-time veteran.
The free-agent kicker spent the offseason posting videos of himself booting pigskins -- including one off of a boat -- suggesting he's still got a live leg. Now he'll get a chance to prove it in L.A. and perhaps help the Rams secure a wild-card bid.