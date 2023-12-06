Around the NFL

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy to undergo surgery for acute appendicitis, anticipates coaching Sunday vs. Eagles

Published: Dec 06, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Acute appendicitis has landed Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in the hospital.

Dallas announced McCarthy experienced abdominal pain Wednesday morning that warranted further evaluation and result in his diagnosis, leading to surgery that will take place Wednesday afternoon, according to the team. McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday following his operation, and anticipates coaching Sunday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas' three coordinators -- defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and special teams chief John Fassell -- will run Wednesday's practice, per the team.

McCarthy has coached at the NFL level since 1993, and has served as the head coach in Dallas since 2020. His Cowboys are soaring this season, winning five of their last six games prior to their meeting with Philadelphia, which could change the complexion of the NFC East race with a Dallas victory.

He'll aim to return to the team in time for the pivotal showdown.

