Live college football games return on NFL Network, NFL+ for 2023 season

Live college football games return on NFL Network and NFL+ for the 2023 season, highlighted by a 10-game schedule of Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and American Athletic Conference matchups.

NFL Network's live college football schedule kicks off with three games on Labor Day Weekend, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2. At 3 p.m. ET, NFL Network broadcasts the first Prudential Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic featuring Grambling State and Hampton from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ, with play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano, analyst JC Pearson and sideline reporter Marlee Wierda on the call. Both school bands -- the World Famed Tiger Marching Band and the Hampton University Marching Force -- will be shown live at halftime.

Saturday's doubleheader concludes at 7 p.m. ET with Louisiana-Monroe hosting Army, with play-by-play announcer Doug Sherman and analyst Tyoka Jackson on the call.

On Sunday, September 3 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network broadcasts the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic between Morehouse College and Virginia Union University from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH, with play-by-play announcer Steve Wyche, analysts Bucky Brooks and Max Starks, and sideline reporter Sherree Burruss on the call. Both school bands – the Morehouse College House of Funk Marching Band and the Virginia Union University Ambassadors of Sound Marching Band – will be shown live at halftime.

This fall, NFL Network will broadcast 10 games from the Sun Belt, Mid-American and American Athletic conferences. Provided below is the confirmed broadcast schedule for September:

Saturday, September 2 at 7 p.m. ET – Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. ET – Houston vs. Rice

Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m. ET – James Madison vs. Troy

The remainder of the schedule will be announced throughout the season.

Additionally, NFL Network will broadcast the East-West Shrine Bowl (February 1, 2024 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX), the Reese's Senior Bowl (February 3, 2024 from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL) and the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl (February 24, 2024 from Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, LA).