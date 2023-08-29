Damar Hamlin makes Bills' initial 53-man roster

The 25-year-old has hit every milestone on his path back to the NFL since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. From returning to the club to participating in offseason practices to playing in the preseason, it's all gone smoothly for the safety.

Hamlin has worked as a backup safety and a special teamer -- gigs he should continue to man into the regular season. The best moments from this preseason were seeing Hamlin fearlessly make plays with no hint of trepidation following his life-threatening incident.