2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

Quarterback: Carson Wentz -- Rank: 20 (One game: 20 | 2022 prod.: 20)

Running back: Antonio Gibson -- Rank: 22

Pass catcher: Terry McLaurin -- Rank: 17





If Wentz hadn't melted down in spectacular fashion at the end of last season, he might still be in Indianapolis. Instead, he's in Washington, where the Commanders hope they can be the ones to rejuvenate his career. He certainly has the playmakers to make it work; it's up to him to prove his struggles of recent years are not career-defining. McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the league, and maybe this is the year that changes.





At the running back position, Washington was rocked on Sunday when promising rookie Brian Robinson was shot twice in the knee during an attempted robbery or carjacking. Fortunately, Robinson has already been released from the hospital -- in fact, the Commanders kept the running back on the initial 53-man roster. It's unclear what this means going forward, but for the time being, Gibson has a chance to open the season as the feature back despite some August struggles.