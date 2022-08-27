What We Learned

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Published: Aug 27, 2022 at 06:06 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:

  1. Devin Lloyd passes the hammy test. A hamstring injury at the beginning of camp prevented Jacksonville's No. 27 overall pick from being able to prepare for his rookie season on the field until a couple of days ago. Still, Lloyd told team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan on Thursday that he would be ready to go Week 1 and expressed a desire to get a tune-up in the preseason finale against the Falcons. The off-ball linebacker got his wish on Saturday. Lloyd logged 26 snaps in Atlanta and was tied for the team lead in tackles with five at the time he called it a day. He consistently completed plays to the whistle and was active in assisting on tackles. During Atlanta's second drive, Lloyd streaked around a block toward the sideline and pushed Qadree Ollison out of bounds before the Falcons RB could turn a 7-yard gain upfield for a much larger one. The play showed impressive closing speed, and it served as one of several reasons to be optimistic that Lloyd will make good on his declaration Sept. 11.
  2. Desmond Ridder faces adversity, overcomes it. The Falcons' rookie quarterback experienced his first interception of the preseason on the first play of the game -- a rushed throw under pressure that was well behind Damiere Byrd on a crosser. Ridder responded by completing all five of his passes on the following possession, taking the offense 75 yards on 15 plays that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Tyler Allgeier. His arm showed pop, and he displayed the accuracy to match as he fit multiple balls into tight windows throughout the game. Although the offense did go stagnant for the remainder of the first half, Ridder opened the third quarter with a pinpoint 35-yard connection to Frank Darby from the shadow of his own end zone. The Falcons would eventually punt, but Ridder guided scoring drives of 75 and 85 yards directly after. He finished the game 14-of-21 for 185 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs, with the second pick coming on a "what the heck" heave to end to second quarter. Marcus Mariota's starting job is safe. There's no question of that. But Ridder is flashing the intangibles teams crave. He's well on schedule.

