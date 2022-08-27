What We Learned

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

Published: Aug 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

FULL BOX SCORE



Coral Smith's takeaways:

  1. Mayfield looking good as starter. A few days after Carolina officially gave him the starting job, Baker Mayfield looked every bit the starter who the Panthers were hoping for in the win over the Bills. Mayfield led two touchdown drives and looked comfortable throughout, showing poise in the pocket and making plays when they were needed to keep the drives going. Mayfield first led the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard drive down the field, finishing it off by converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, rolling out and finding running back D'Onta Foreman for the score. Later in the half, Mayfield engineered a quick, three-play scoring drive off an interception by the defense, capped off by a 19-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Mayfield left the game with under two minutes left in the first half, ending his night 9 for 15 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his first start as the Panthers' QB1, Mayfield looked capable of handling the Carolina offense and ready to officially take the reins in Week 1.
  2. Bills silent on offense. It's only preseason, so evaluations of teams playing without their starters can only go so far. But nevertheless, the fact that the Bills could not muster a single point in Friday's contest was disconcerting, and a far cry from the performance they put on last week. After scoring 42 points and amassing 510 net yards versus Denver without playing their starters, the Bills had only 191 total yards this week versus the Panthers. Quarterbacks Case Keenum and Matt Barkley could not lead the team into the end zone despite Buffalo getting deep into Carolina territory twice. On both occasions, the Bills decided to go for it on fourth down and failed, turning it over on downs at the 8- and 5-yard lines. The presence of the starters was clearly missed, and while one bad performance isn't necessarily a cause for concern, it was still a surprising sight coming from the Bills.

Back to top

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

FULL BOX SCORE


Grant Gordon's takeaways:

  1. Winston's cameo just what QB needed. Jameis Winston was anxious to finally get back out on the field after his comeback from an ACL tear last season was tripped up by a foot injury this summer. Though it was for just one preseason drive, Winston looked splendid on Friday night as he marched the Saints to six and was perfect passing in doing so. Winston's first throw in live action since Week 8 of 2021 was a 20-yard completion to one of his newest teammates, Jarvis Landry. Winston found Landry again on a bullet, connected with rookie first-rounder Chris Olave for the first time and then hooked up with Alvin Kamara to conclude a 4-for-4 night in which he had 59 yards and a 118.8 rating. Winston took a solid hit and got up seemingly with no ill effects. He was cool, poised and accurate in captaining the scoring drive. This was precisely what Winston and the Saints needed to build a little confidence and shake off a little rust before kicking off the season.
  2. Keep an eye out for Christiansen. The third week of the preseason is most often about players on the bubble battling for roster spots or looking to move up on the depth chart. Perhaps linebacker Cole Christiansen did both. Having played seven games over the past two seasons for the Bolts, Christiansen, who had just one tackle over the previous two preseason tilts, got plenty of reps Friday and put up quite a nice statline. Christiansen racked up a game-high nine tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and with nary a Chargers starter to be found on the field, left a good lasting impression this preseason.

Back to top

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

FULL BOX SCORE


Coral Smith's takeaways:

  1. Patriots' offensive woes continue. Unfortunately, it appeared to be more of the same struggles for the Patriots offense this week, another game that showed just how much they've been struggling to move the ball. Mac Jones played four series, and was only able to put points on the board in the final one -- with a field goal -- at which point the Raiders defense had largely subbed in the backups. Before that, there was little forward progress to speak of, as two possessions ended in a punt, and another with an easy interception by Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson. Jones was sacked twice and the offense had only 74 total yards when he left the game. And probably most damaging was that twice it appeared the Patriots had scored a touchdown, only for both to get called back because of penalties. Preseason is great for teams learning a new system, like the Patriots are, but unfortunately that time is quickly running out. With the start of the regular season just a couple weeks away, it's looking more and more concerning that New England hasn't been able to put it all together.
  2. New DE completes strong preseason. Tashawn Bower had two sacks in his NFL career before this season, but Friday night, the defensive end equaled that total in the culmination of his outstanding preseason. Bower sacked Jones in the second quarter for a six-yard loss, and did it again later in the quarter when he hit quarterback Brian Hoyer in the arm during his passing motion for a strip-sack, though the Raiders could not recover. Bower also had five tackles, one for a loss, and a recovered fumble for Las Vegas. Bower had a total of five sacks this preseason, an impressive showing from a player who has spent most of four years in the league on practice squads. But since the Raiders signed him in April, he's moved up the depth chart, and is listed as one of the third-string defensive ends on their unofficial chart. Will his defensive numbers this preseason be enough to keep him on the 53-man roster when final cuts are made next week?

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The Chiefs closed out their preseason with a win over the Packers and a big showing from an unheralded tight end, while the Texans defeated the 49ers and had another impressive performance from their rookie back.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still have plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Saturday preseason games, which featured Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis' impressive debut in Chicago and the Panthers D standing firm against the Commanders.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE