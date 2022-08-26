2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Coral Smith's takeaways:
- A new TE in KC? They love their tight ends in Kansas City, and the Chiefs might have seen the emergence of another target Thursday as Matt Bushman had himself a night, hauling in two touchdown catches. Halfway through the second quarter, Bushman sprinted downfield and split the two defenders, leaving himself wide open for a pass from quarterback Shane Buechele, which he took all the way to the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown. And Bushman did it again on the opening drive of the second half, managing to snag the ball out of the hands of Packers safety Micah Abernathy and turn a would-be interception into a 2-yard TD reception. While Travis Kelce is the obvious No. 1 TE, the depth chart beyond him is a little more murky, as backup Blake Bell is currently out after having surgery to address a hip flexor injury. With Bell's timetable for return unknown, tight ends like Bushman might get more touches in the meantime. The 26-year-old ended up leaving the game with a shoulder injury, but if it doesn't end up being serious, he could have a chance to follow up this performance with snaps in the regular season. (Editor's Note: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced after the game that Matt Bushman fractured his clavicle.)
- Goodson makes case for No. 3 RB. Behind running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who obviously have the top two spots in the depth chart locked up, there's still a competition in Green Bay this preseason to see who can claim the third spot. Tyler Goodson made his case for taking on the role Thursday, as the undrafted rookie led the Packers with seven carries. One of those carries went for a touchdown, as Goodson took the handoff and wove through the defense with ease, capping off the 24-yard run with a spin move to avoid one last Chiefs defender and make his way into the end zone. In addition, Goodson also showed his ability to pull double-duty as an occasional receiving target, hauling in five catches for 26 yards. The Packers haven't decided on who the third running back on the squad will be, but Goodson's looking good for the role based on Thursday's performance.
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- Pierce puts finishing touches on sterling preseason. If you're not on the Dameon Pierce bandwagon yet, jump on! In his final preseason showing, Pierce somehow added to all the preseason excitement and hype he'd already generated. Showing all the bruising might he offered up in his preseason debut against the Saints, Pierce pillaged the 49ers defense with runs of 9, 12 and 7 yards during the Texans' opening drive. Houston's opening salvo ended with Pierce scoring on a 1-yard run through the heart of the San Francisco defense. He ended the game and the drive with six carries for 37 yards. Though it is only the preseason, Pierce has been impressive and has breathed life into a Texans offense dormant throughout 2021. All aboard! The Dameon Pierce hype train is running strong into the 2022 season.
- Not the way Trey wants to go into 2022. In the Niners' last preseason outing before the Trey Lance era truly takes shape, the second-year quarterback got three series and generated no points. Of course, it's not all on the 22 year old. The offensive line play was shaky at times, Deebo Samuel looked to have drawn a big pass interference flag that wasn't called and the Texans defense looked good. Still, Lance is taking the reins of a 49ers squad coming off a run to the NFC Championship Game, and the belief has to be he'll provide the team with better play than Jimmy Garoppolo could. Going 7 of 11 for 49 yards, no points and a 73.7 rating isn't the type of showing you want going into the regular season. Nonetheless, the Lance era in San Francisco gets going for real on Sept. 11. And after that, uninspiring performances such as Thursday's will be seen as foreshadowing what was to come or as insignificant blips in a burgeoning career.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.