Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'did a lot of good things' in Packers' preseason action

Published: Aug 26, 2022 at 08:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Preseason action was vital for Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love to gain reps as he develops behind Aaron Rodgers.

While the preseason numbers weren't glowing, Love displayed improvement in his pocket presence and reading defenses, and threw a number of nice balls in Thursday night's preseason loss in Kansas City.

Love and the offense struggled out of the gate, with two three-and-outs before back-to-back scoring drives. The QB finished 16-of-26 passing for 148 yards and an INT.

Coach Matt LaFleur said he liked what he saw from the third-year quarterback this preseason.

"I think early on there wasn't really a lot open for him and he was under some duress," LaFleur said. "The one thing I loved about it is, when the game doesn't start out the way you it to, how do you respond? I thought he showed a lot of resiliency, and I think that just shows the maturation process that he has done over the last couple years. I thought there was a lot of good things out there. I always look at the numbers at the end of it and I am like that doesn't make sense. I thought he did a lot of good things, but we will take a look at the tape. I am sure there is always something to clean up, but all in all, I thought Jordan did a lot of good things out there."

Love's interception came on a deep shot with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half and the Packers near midfield. The QB tried to squeeze the ball in between several Chiefs defenders. LaFleur said, watching live, he didn't mind Love's decision to take a shot in that situation.

"I will have to go back and look at it, but when I watched it live, I was not unhappy with the decision at all," the coach said. "Again, I have to go see how the safety was playing, but I was looking at the same place he was. I thought Alize (Mack) had a step on his man and unfortunately the strong safety was able to come across Alize and make the pick."

While the pick was a questionable decision, Love has certainly made strides with his play this preseason -- despite what the box-score watchers might scream. Playing with mostly backups, the QB battled through drops, miscommunication with young wideouts and some blocking struggles. Context when analyzing Love's preseason is everything. Despite the wonky stats, the 23-year-old showed undeniable growth this offseason.

Now he'll head back to the bench behind Rodgers for another season.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance 'not going to make too big of a deal' of ugly preseason outing vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance played three series -- 22 snaps -- completing 7-of-11 passes for 49 yards, was sacked once, and scrambled once for one yard.

news

Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused in civil lawsuit of participating in gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.

news

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has requested a trade out of New York via a statement released by his agent.

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel ignoring 'misleading' Mike Gesicki trade rumors: 'It's kind of a no-ends process'

Rumors of Mike Gesicki's name being floated in trade talks surfaced following the tight end's extended participation versus Las Vegas. Miami's Mike McDaniel responded to these rumblings Thursday with a lengthy explanation.

news

Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Tom Brady is set to get a few warm-up reps before the start of the regular season. TB12 will start the Buccaneers' preseason finale on Saturday against the Colts.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE