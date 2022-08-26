Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reenacted Dawson's famous choir huddle before Kansas City's first drive.
The Chiefs stayed in the choir huddle for the duration of the play clock before Mahomes and Travis Kelce jogged off the field without taking a snap. The Packers respectfully declined the delay of game penalty.
Coach Andy Reid credited owner Clark Hunt with the idea to honor Dawson before the preseason finale in front of the home crowd.
"Yeah, that was Clark's suggestion. The players completely bought into it and wanted to do it," Reid said via the team's official transcript. "And then, we added just the little wrinkle at the end there where the official, Craig (Wrolstad), did an amazing job of mentioning Len (Dawson). But listen, it's a tribute to a great person, a great player and then all he did in your profession there. Very solemn, a Hall of Famer in two things, that's -- he lived a wonderful life. (He) really took advantage of every day he had on Earth here."
The Chiefs will wear a No. 16 decal on their helmets this season to honor Dawson's legacy.
Joining the broadcast during the game, Mahomes was asked what it means to carry on Dawson's legacy.
"Yeah, it's special. I mean, there is only a certain amount of quarterbacks who get to win Super Bowls," he said. "Len kind of set the standard here in Kansas City, and I'm thankful enough to be able to go up there and win one. It's hard to do. I think I realize that every year playing. It's hard to do, to win a Super Bowl. I'm going to try and do my best to get more flags up there and try to win a few more super bowls."
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.