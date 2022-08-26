Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Chiefs stayed in the choir huddle for the duration of the play clock before Mahomes and Travis Kelce jogged off the field without taking a snap. The Packers respectfully declined the delay of game penalty.

Coach Andy Reid credited owner Clark Hunt with the idea to honor Dawson before the preseason finale in front of the home crowd.

"Yeah, that was Clark's suggestion. The players completely bought into it and wanted to do it," Reid said via the team's official transcript. "And then, we added just the little wrinkle at the end there where the official, Craig (Wrolstad), did an amazing job of mentioning Len (Dawson). But listen, it's a tribute to a great person, a great player and then all he did in your profession there. Very solemn, a Hall of Famer in two things, that's -- he lived a wonderful life. (He) really took advantage of every day he had on Earth here."

The Chiefs will wear a No. 16 decal on their helmets this season to honor Dawson's legacy.

Joining the broadcast during the game, Mahomes was asked what it means to carry on Dawson's legacy.