Around the NFL

Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium

Published: Aug 26, 2022 at 07:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A preseason finale in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been delayed by the wrath of Mother Nature.

The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers were forced to return to their respective locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium while a thunderstorm passed through the city Friday evening. The game, which was scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start will kick off at 7:36 p.m.

Lightning was detected within the eight-mile radius around Bank of America Stadium, forcing those in attendance to enter a shelter-in-place protocol, which included clearing both the field and the seating bowl. The team tweeted an update stating the shelter-in-place protocol was lifted at 7:13 p.m., which included reopening the stadium's gates.

Carolina is taking the field for the first time since officially naming Baker Mayfield the team's starting quarterback to begin the season. Panthers owner David Tepper spent some of the delay raving about Mayfield's ability and what he brings to the team in 2022 during the extended pregame portion of the local broadcast, underscoring the renewed excitement shared in Charlotte, where the Panthers hope to rebound from a difficult 2021 campaign.

Mayfield will see the field for at least a portion of the first half in Carolina's final tune-up before hosting the quarterback's former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1.

Buffalo has played excellent football to this point and will take a more conservative approach to the Friday night affair, resting most of its notable starters.

Related Content

news

Matt Araiza not playing in Bills' preseason finale Friday following civil lawsuit alleging gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, will not play Friday in his team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston expected to start tonight vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to play versus the Chargers tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It will be Winston's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of 2021.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after finding himself buried on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to call it "over" with the third-year pro.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

news

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'did a lot of good things' in Packers' preseason action

While the preseason numbers weren't glowing, Jordan Love displayed improvement in his pocket presence and reading defenses, and threw a number of nice balls in Thursday night's preseason loss in Kansas City.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance 'not going to make too big of a deal' of ugly preseason outing vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance played three series -- 22 snaps -- completing 7-of-11 passes for 49 yards, was sacked once, and scrambled once for one yard.

news

Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused in civil lawsuit of participating in gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE