Ravens finish preseason with victory over Commanders, extend 23-game winning streak

It may not matter once the counting games begin in two weeks, but the Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening. The Ravens previously beat the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals earlier this preseason to get to this point.

Baltimore broke the previous league record for consecutive preseason wins in 2021, a mark which had been held by the 1959-1962 Green Bay Packers, who won 19 preseason games in a row.

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was in 2015, when the team's current star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was still in his freshman year at Louisville, so things have changed a lot in Baltimore since the last time the team dropped a preseason contest.