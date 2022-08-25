Around the NFL

Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

Published: Aug 25, 2022 at 08:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug, per sources informed of the situation, with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

Garafolo added that while some players thought it could have been food poisoning, the Dolphins staff cross-checked what players had eaten and didn't find a common thread, leading the club to believe it was a bug.

"That was a unique curveball early this morning," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday. "It was just the accumulation of some players having a stomach bug that we don't really know totally where it was coming from and just trying to be overly cautious so that we didn't further affect players on the team, as well as (we) had to think of the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles, as well. Couldn't in good conscience just move forward and try to limit practice reps in practice."

McDaniel said that "more than a couple players" are dealing with the bug.

"It's not half the team by any stretch, but that's what I was trying to prevent," McDaniel added. "I didn't want to have half the team drained out from a stomach bug, fight through the heat and then have depleted performance in the preseason game because for a lot of guys, it's the most important game of their career."

At this point, there is no concern about Saturday's preseason game between the Dolphins and Eagles in Miami.

To help stop the bug from spreading, the Dolphins canceled practice and will meet virtually Thursday.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said they have no symptoms and will practice on their own in advance of Saturday's preseason finale.

Related Content

news

JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons

NFLPA president and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers avulsion fracture of knee, out until at least December

Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston says he'd 'love to play' in Friday's preseason game, is feeling 'better every day' in recovery from sprained foot

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling "better every day" in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Chargers.

news

Jaguars running back James Robinson 'so close' to return for Week 1

James Robinson said he wouldn't rush back from his Achilles injury. However, it now appears the Jacksonville Jaguars running back is on pace to return for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) unlikely to start season on PUP list as owner Jerry Jones says he's happy with the current WR room

news

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

The New York Giants received some bad news on the injury front, losing WR Collin Johnson for the season, but also got some good news in the form of Sterling Shepard's return to the practice field and the claiming of Jaylon Moore off waivers.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson underwent surgery to address discomfort, not ankle injury

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent an ankle procedure this week, but head coach Brandon Staley downplayed an serious issue with his high-priced free agent.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE