Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug, per sources informed of the situation, with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

Garafolo added that while some players thought it could have been food poisoning, the Dolphins staff cross-checked what players had eaten and didn't find a common thread, leading the club to believe it was a bug.

"That was a unique curveball early this morning," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday. "It was just the accumulation of some players having a stomach bug that we don't really know totally where it was coming from and just trying to be overly cautious so that we didn't further affect players on the team, as well as (we) had to think of the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles, as well. Couldn't in good conscience just move forward and try to limit practice reps in practice."

McDaniel said that "more than a couple players" are dealing with the bug.

"It's not half the team by any stretch, but that's what I was trying to prevent," McDaniel added. "I didn't want to have half the team drained out from a stomach bug, fight through the heat and then have depleted performance in the preseason game because for a lot of guys, it's the most important game of their career."

At this point, there is no concern about Saturday's preseason game between the Dolphins and Eagles in Miami.

To help stop the bug from spreading, the Dolphins canceled practice and will meet virtually Thursday.