Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season

Like with Chase, there were pre-draft questions about who the Jags should select with their top pick. Thus far, Walker looks legit, with the size, strength and relentless effort to make life difficult for offensive tackles. With the rookie seeing more one-on-ones thanks to the presence of Josh Allen on the other end, Walker has the chance to be a weekly impact player. Beyond the physical tools Walker provides a rebuilding Jaguars team, there is one earworm from NFL Research I can't get out of my head: At least one team has gone worst-to-first, winning its division the season after finishing in or tied for last place, in 17 of the last 19 seasons. Given the state of the AFC South, a better coaching staff and a second-year quarterback in Trevor Lawrence ready to make the leap, the Jags absolutely have a shot to be that surprise turnaround team in 2022. And if they do, Walker will be a big reason for the radical rise.