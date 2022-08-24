2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

8 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL+*)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)





CHIEFS: We know what Patrick Mahomes can do, and this spreading-the-ball-around thing is working well so far. But what’s the deal with the run game? And more specifically, the run blocking. The starting unit produced 14 yards on seven carries last week against Washington. The backups weren’t much better in this department. But will the Chiefs’ starters even get much work (if any) in this one? That’s the rub. Still, backup OL jobs are there for the taking. One blocker who needs a strong showing: fifth-round OL Darian Kinnard, who isn’t guaranteed a roster spot.





PACKERS: Green Bay seems to be tempering expectations for recently activated David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins to be available as soon as Week 1. So with the early-season starting line in flux, every rep matters for players such as Yosh Nijman, the likely left tackle replacement for Bakhtiari. Could he also get reps at right tackle in case Jenkins isn’t ready? There’s also a battle at right guard between Royce Newman, Jake Hanson and rookie Zach Tom. How much -- and when -- they play versus Kansas City could tell us a lot.