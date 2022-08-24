Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Published: Aug 24, 2022 at 01:06 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports Radio on Wednesday morning that Smith will start Friday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys before giving way to Drew Lock.

Both quarterbacks were battling in training camp to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Smith had held the apparent lead in the early going, receiving the lion's share of first-team snaps.

Lock made a run for the job and outplayed Smith in a team scrimmage last week, as well as putting up more efficient numbers through two preseason games. Even so, Lock tested positive for COVID and was ruled out of last week's game against the Bears.

Carroll indicated after that game that, because of Lock's absence, the timeline had changed with regard to naming a starter.

Although Smith had some rough patches in that game, Lock being out appeared to tilt the scales back in Smith's direction. Lock and Smith both received first-team reps in practice this week, but Lock was still recovering from his illness.

Carroll said Smith hasn't done anything to lose the job but also suggested that Lock still has a chance to win it.

Smith had been Wilson's backup the past two years. Last season, filling in for an injured Wilson, Smith started three games (appearing in four total) and completed 65 of 95 passes (68.4%) for 702 yards, five TDs and one pick, also rushing for another score. The Seahawks went 1-2 in his starts in 2021, losing close games to the Steelers and Saints and beating the lowly Jaguars.

Lock came over in the Wilson trade from Denver. In three seasons there, he completed 421 of 710 passes (59.3%) for 4,740 yards, 25 TDs and 20 INTs, along with five rushing touchdowns, in 24 games (21 starts).

This preseason, Lock has completed 11 of 15 passes (73.3%) for 102 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in one appearance. Smith has completed 20 of 33 passes (60.6%) with no TDs, no picks and one rushing score in two outings.

Can Lock win the job with a banner performance this weekend against the Cowboys? Maybe, but most signs right now point to Smith being the quarterback when Wilson returns to Seattle for a Week 1 showdown against his former team.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community

Upon the announcement of his retirement after four seasons in the NFL, former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin revealed he has accepted a position to join the league's NFL Legends Community.

news

Former Cardinals, Chargers head coach Don Coryell named coach/contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Don Coryell, one of the most revolutionary offensive coaches in NFL history, was announced on Wednesday as a coach/contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

news

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Any scenario is possible' as roster cutdown day approaches

Cutdown day for NFL clubs to reduce rosters to 53 players is less than a week away, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the 49ers.

news

Sammy Watkins on his previous QBs: 'I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers'

New Packers WR Sammy Watkins has played with MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson the past four seasons and now gets to catch passes from back-to-back winner Aaron Rodgers.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams details winning at line of scrimmage: 'I put my Terminator mask on'

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has hopes of winning a championship in Las Vegas and making the Hall of Fame, and his ability to be flexible in his routes off the line of scrimmage is a big reason why those goals are attainable.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen aiming to improve ball placement in 2022: 'I gotta be honed in on that'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved every year he's been in the league. Now an MVP favorite, Allen is setting his sights on ball placement and situational awareness.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

Dan Campbell is back at it with another resounding speech, Jamaal Williams is chirping away in a joint practice and the Lions might just pull out a preseason win. Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, meaning he won't be available to play until Week 5.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the Los Angeles Chargers' prized offseason acquisitions, will miss 2-4 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.

