Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports Radio on Wednesday morning that Smith will start Friday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys before giving way to Drew Lock.

Both quarterbacks were battling in training camp to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Smith had held the apparent lead in the early going, receiving the lion's share of first-team snaps.

Lock made a run for the job and outplayed Smith in a team scrimmage last week, as well as putting up more efficient numbers through two preseason games. Even so, Lock tested positive for COVID and was ruled out of last week's game against the Bears.

Carroll indicated after that game that, because of Lock's absence, the timeline had changed with regard to naming a starter.

Although Smith had some rough patches in that game, Lock being out appeared to tilt the scales back in Smith's direction. Lock and Smith both received first-team reps in practice this week, but Lock was still recovering from his illness.

Carroll said Smith hasn't done anything to lose the job but also suggested that Lock still has a chance to win it.

Smith had been Wilson's backup the past two years. Last season, filling in for an injured Wilson, Smith started three games (appearing in four total) and completed 65 of 95 passes (68.4%) for 702 yards, five TDs and one pick, also rushing for another score. The Seahawks went 1-2 in his starts in 2021, losing close games to the Steelers and Saints and beating the lowly Jaguars.

Lock came over in the Wilson trade from Denver. In three seasons there, he completed 421 of 710 passes (59.3%) for 4,740 yards, 25 TDs and 20 INTs, along with five rushing touchdowns, in 24 games (21 starts).

This preseason, Lock has completed 11 of 15 passes (73.3%) for 102 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in one appearance. Smith has completed 20 of 33 passes (60.6%) with no TDs, no picks and one rushing score in two outings.