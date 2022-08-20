Around the NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Published: Aug 20, 2022 at 06:54 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice.

"We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."

The bad? He's still at odds with the team for a new contract as he prepares to play the final year of his rookie deal.

"There's no more offers at this time, and I don't think there will be during the season," Smith said. "My focus has shifted to the season, so that's what I'm focused on right now. It's been an amazing four years and, hey, five, why not make it special? So, that's my plan. … My full intention is to play this season and whatever happens happens. Whatever it is I have to go through this season, I'll do it chin up, chest out, sunsets, no regrets."

The negotiations between the Bears and Smith were difficult and emotional -- the linebacker called the process "distasteful" -- and, for now, are at an end as the focus moves to the season ahead.

Still, Smith's return to the field -- Saturday's practice was his first during camp -- is a mildly positive development for the new Bears coaching staff. Two weeks ago, Smith requested a trade after he felt new general manager Ryan Poles wronged him with the team's take-it-or-leave-it contract offer.

Poles hasn't publicly changed his stance of wanting Smith signed long term, although the first-year GM did say that he'd do whatever was necessary to help the team if Smith and the Bears can't find common ground.

Complicating matters is the fact that Smith doesn't have an agent and is representing himself. Another high-profile NFL player without an agent or a long-term extension is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

After Smith requested a trade and publicly aired the dirty laundry of the negotiations, the Bears removed him from the physically unable to perform list. Some felt doing so meant the Bears were playing hardball with Smith, who had to return to practice or run the risk of facing fines. Smith said Saturday that he has not been fined since coming off the PUP list.

Smith, 25, has started 59 games (61 total) over his four NFL seasons, registering five interceptions (one pick-six), 14 sacks and 524 tackles (43 of them for losses). He also was named a second-team All Pro each of the past two seasons.

"It's my last year of my deal, and, hey, I'm just gonna take it, run with it, bet on myself like I've always done," Smith said.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

news

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE