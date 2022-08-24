Around the NFL

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

Published: Aug 24, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Eric Edholm

The New York Giants received some good news at wide receiver, immediately followed by bad news at the position.

Bad news first: Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Johnson was placed on season-ending injured reserve as a result. Another Giants receiver, Alex Bachman, left practice with a toe injury; his status isn't immediately known.

The Johnson blow was softened a tad by the return of Sterling Shepard, who had been rehabbing his own Achilles injury, to practice Wednesday. The Giants also added to the WR room by claiming ex-Ravens WR Jaylon Moore off of waivers.

Johnson, the third-year wideout who had been having a strong camp and was in line for playing time this season, was second on the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (123) so far this preseason. In 12 games (one start) for the Giants last year, Johnson caught 11 passes for 105 yards and was a regular on special teams.

Shepard was in and out of the lineup during an injury-marred 2021 season but was productive when he saw the field, catching 36 passes for 366 yards and one TD in seven games (six starts). He figures to see regular duty this season if he can show the Giants he's healthy again.

Moore has yet to catch a regular season pass after spending last season on the Ravens' practice squad. This preseason for Baltimore he caught two passes for 15 yards, competing for the Ravens' No. 5 WR spot before being cut this week.

