2023 NFL season: Ranking top combos at 11 key position groups

The addition of Smith to a front line that already featured Garrett could make new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's Wide-9 scheme an absolute nightmare for offensive coordinators around the league. With a pair of accomplished pass rushers on the edges, the ultra-aggressive defensive play-caller can dial up a bevy of blitzes to create splash-play opportunities for a defense intent on feasting on turnovers and negative plays. Smith's savviness combined with Garrett's explosiveness will enable Cleveland to exploit holes in opponents' pass-protection plans, with each defender capable of taking over the game as a sack artist. Given Schwartz's propensity to dial up pressures to create one-on-one pass rush opportunities, Garrett (who's logged double-digit sacks in each of the past five seasons) and Smith (who's done it in three of the past four) could combine for 30-plus sacks as part of a defensive resurgence in the Dawg Pound.





THE NEXT TWO: 2) T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers; 3) Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles.