Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL

Despite the hype surrounding Hurts' 2022 campaign and the optimism that brings for 2023, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert recently told the Pardon My Take podcast that he doesn't think Hurts gets enough credit for being one of the best QBs in the NFL.

"I think Jalen has to be at the top," Goedert said in a video posted Wednesday. "If you don't, you're just trying to use his name. You can say he's got good talent around him. No, he's a dog. He's really good. I think he should be top three, top two. It's hard to take anything away from Patrick (Mahomes). You go down that list and there's probably 10 quarterbacks that could be in the top five. Depends on what fan base you are. But personally speaking, Jalen is in the top two."