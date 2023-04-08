Safety Julian Love on signing with Seahawks: 'I knew I was supposed to be there'

"A great opportunity to join a good team that's led by a great head coach who just gets it," is how Love described his decision. "That's what I was looking for, I was looking for a nice fit. The culture's great, and I think that fits my style, my brand of football. So yeah, I think Seattle was the perfect fit for me."

Once he was a free agent, it was time to see what was next, and the most important thing to Love was the environment he will be in as he aims to improve his skillset.

"I am always looking for the ability to grow," Love said. "I feel like this past year I was just scratching the surface of the player I can be in this league and so throughout free agency, I just wanted an opportunity to be at a place where that was possible. We started with the casual conversation about family, background, and all of that stuff, but (Carroll) couldn't help but talk ball with me. He was kind of going in and out of talking ball and I love that. That's the kind of the player and learner that I am, so before you knew it, within five minutes of being in his office, we were at the computer going over tape. That's what it was. I was just watching tape with him, picking his brain, and him picking my brain. That is where the reassurance came from."

During the 2022 season, Love played in 16 games and recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble. He also recorded six tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Seattle is adding Love to a defense that has grown with talent this offseason. Just recently, the Seahawks signed linebacker Bobby Wagner back to the squad. Not only has Seattle regained their once-shining star, but top safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams will also be flanking Love each week.

"I think they were excited about having the ability to put three safeties on the field, and I think they saw me as a good addition to who they have in their room right now," Love said. "So that's what I wanted. I fortunately have the opportunity to grow with two savvy vets. I'm a vet myself now, but I'm still 25 years old, so I'm still learning the game, still trying to improve. So that's how they see me fit, continuing to improve and grow in your system."