Buccaneers to wear classic 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms in Week 6 game vs. Lions

Tampa Bay has not worn the orange, white and red uniforms -- which are a recreation of its set worn from its debut season of 1976 through 1996 and include a white helmet -- since 2012, when the NFL's implementation of a one-shell rule made wearing these alternate kits impossible.

Thanks to the NFL's elimination of the rule, teams across the league have adopted various alternate uniforms incorporating a helmet of a different color in the last year. Some clubs were able to revive very popular throwback uniforms (e.g., Dallas brought back its 1960s retro look made popular on Thanksgiving), while others decided to introduce an alternate helmet to pair with existing uniforms (e.g., Arizona, Philadelphia, Houston, Cincinnati, etc.).

Tampa, however, needed the extra time to get its throwback look right. After all, one cannot simply rush the return of Bucco Bruce.