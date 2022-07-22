Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

Around the NFL

The tease held true. The white Bengal has been spotted in the wild.

Cincinnati officially revealed its new alternate white helmet on Friday via its Twitter account:

2022 is the summer of helmets, and this might be the best -- and most anticipated -- alternate shell of them all. Since the introduction of the team's wildly popular all-white color rush uniforms, Bengals fans have long desired a white-shelled alternate helmet to match the kit. Thanks to the end of the NFL's one-shell rule, Cincinnati could finally make those dreams come true.

There's only one main difference between this helmet and Cincinnati's trademark orange headgear: The orange has been replaced by white. That's it. The stripes match, as does the nose bumper logo. And that's all that was necessary to create a winner.

The club didn't release any photos of the helmet with the corresponding uniform, but it isn't difficult to envision the pairing as worthy of nothing less than a chef's kiss.

The Bengals initially teased the helmet earlier in July, but waited until Friday to reveal the logo, and only after the internet took the proverbial bait by slamming the like button on Cincinnati's teaser tweet 10,000 times. Fans of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. will likely hope the Bengals wear this helmet as many times, as long as it produces victories.

