Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

2022 is the summer of helmets, and this might be the best -- and most anticipated -- alternate shell of them all. Since the introduction of the team's wildly popular all-white color rush uniforms, Bengals fans have long desired a white-shelled alternate helmet to match the kit. Thanks to the end of the NFL's one-shell rule, Cincinnati could finally make those dreams come true.

There's only one main difference between this helmet and Cincinnati's trademark orange headgear: The orange has been replaced by white. That's it. The stripes match, as does the nose bumper logo. And that's all that was necessary to create a winner.

The club didn't release any photos of the helmet with the corresponding uniform, but it isn't difficult to envision the pairing as worthy of nothing less than a chef's kiss.