Around the NFL

Bengals announce white helmets coming for 2022 season 

Published: Jul 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The White Bengal is coming to Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced Thursday the club will don new white helmets in 2022.

The team didn't provide a look at the alternate helmet or when it would sport the secondary set.

Last year, the NFL decided to allow clubs to wear an alternate helmet in 2022, rescinding the one-shell rule instituted in 2012. The Bengals are the latest team to take advantage of the rule change. The Houston Texans announced their new "Battle Red" helmets earlier this week.

Bengals fans have been clamoring for the white helmets for years. The new rule change finally made that hope a reality this season.

