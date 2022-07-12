Texans introduce new 'Battle Red' helmet, debut set for Week 9 of 2022 season

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans president Greg Grissom said in a statement. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of training camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The new helmet doesn't stray far from the Texans' customary deep blue steel helmet with the logo and dark blue facemask remaining the same. The glossy red helmet will be paired with the team's 'Battle Red' jerseys and white pants, according to the Texans.

The Texans have never strayed from their standard aesthetics since the franchise made its debut in 2002. The team has featured an all-red uniform in the past along with other variations of their three colors, but has never worn a different helmet until 2022.