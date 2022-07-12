Around the NFL

Texans introduce new 'Battle Red' helmet, debut set for Week 9 of 2022 season

Published: Jul 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Houston, we have a new helmet.

The Texans announced on Tuesday the unveiling of a new red helmet that will be worn during the 2022 season. Affectionately called the "Battle Red" helmet, the new look pays homage to one of the franchise's three iconic colors that are taken from the Texas state flag.

The team is set to officially debut the red helmet in a Week 9 home game versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which will be streamed live on Prime Video in a Thursday Night Football feature. The Texans will give a sneak peak of the new look during a training camp practice on July 30.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans president Greg Grissom said in a statement. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of training camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The new helmet doesn't stray far from the Texans' customary deep blue steel helmet with the logo and dark blue facemask remaining the same. The glossy red helmet will be paired with the team's 'Battle Red' jerseys and white pants, according to the Texans.

The Texans have never strayed from their standard aesthetics since the franchise made its debut in 2002. The team has featured an all-red uniform in the past along with other variations of their three colors, but has never worn a different helmet until 2022.

The Texans, among other NFL teams, are taking full advantage of the revised policy regarding alternate helmets. The NFL approved alternate helmets ahead of last season, rescinding the one-shell rule that was instituted ahead of the 2012 season.

