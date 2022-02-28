Buccaneers announce 'creamsicle' uniforms will return for throwback games in 2023

Published: Feb 28, 2022 at 01:44 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The "creamsicle" look is coming back to Tampa Bay in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that their vintage "creamsicle" uniforms will return for throwback games during the team's 2023 season.

Originally, the club had planned for the return of the throwback unis in 2022, but because of "global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped," the team stated in its release.

From their inception in 1976 through 1996, the Buccaneers donned orange and white uniforms that were tabbed "creamsicle" and accompanied by a helmet logo of "Bucco Bruce," a swashbuckling pirate with a dagger clenched in his teeth.

After moving to pewter helmets and uniforms with Buccaneer red, pewter, orange and black in 1997 and beyond, Tampa Bay did away with its initial look. However, the Bucs brought back their original look during throwback games from 2009 to 2012.

The Buccaneers did away with throwback games in 2013 when the league instituted a rule allowing just one set of helmets for players during a season, as "Bucco Bruce" likely would've clashed with the team's updated gear. Following the revision of that rule and the league allowing teams to fit two sets of helmets, the Bucs' throwback games will return.

And so too will the "creamsicle" look.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 28

The Jaguars are re-signing OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Move The Sticks: Previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine & AFC East Body Shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis discuss the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, combine news, which position groups and player they're most excited to watch. Then the guys look at team needs for the AFC East. 
news

Raiders, Jaguars opening 2022 season in Hall of Fame Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 4, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW