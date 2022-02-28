Buccaneers announce 'creamsicle' uniforms will return for throwback games in 2023

The "creamsicle" look is coming back to Tampa Bay in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that their vintage "creamsicle" uniforms will return for throwback games during the team's 2023 season.

Originally, the club had planned for the return of the throwback unis in 2022, but because of "global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped," the team stated in its release.

From their inception in 1976 through 1996, the Buccaneers donned orange and white uniforms that were tabbed "creamsicle" and accompanied by a helmet logo of "Bucco Bruce," a swashbuckling pirate with a dagger clenched in his teeth.

After moving to pewter helmets and uniforms with Buccaneer red, pewter, orange and black in 1997 and beyond, Tampa Bay did away with its initial look. However, the Bucs brought back their original look during throwback games from 2009 to 2012.

The Buccaneers did away with throwback games in 2013 when the league instituted a rule allowing just one set of helmets for players during a season, as "Bucco Bruce" likely would've clashed with the team's updated gear. Following the revision of that rule and the league allowing teams to fit two sets of helmets, the Bucs' throwback games will return.