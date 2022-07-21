Around the NFL

Cowboys announce return of throwback white helmets for 2022 Thanksgiving game

Published: Jul 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Coral Smith

The latest team to unveil their alternate helmet for the season is the Dallas Cowboys, and they're going old-school.

The Cowboys announced Thursday that the team will be wearing a throwback helmet this season during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants, taking advantage of the new NFL rule allowing one alternate helmet to bring back the team's original white design.

Dallas' helmets were white during the franchise's first few seasons starting in 1960, but it was only four years later that the Cowboys replaced the helmets with the silver version that is most recognizable today.

This season's throwback shell will be white with a single navy blue star, along with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet and a gray facemask. The helmets will be worn with matching throwback uniforms consisting of a navy jersey with white sleeves and details, white pants, and navy socks with white stripes.

Before the NFL instituted its one-shell policy for helmets in 2012, Dallas had worn a version of the white helmet during every Thanksgiving Day game from 2004-2012, and now the Cowboys will be able to bring back that tradition.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season," Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said in a statement from the team. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

