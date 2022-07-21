Cowboys announce return of throwback white helmets for 2022 Thanksgiving game

Dallas' helmets were white during the franchise's first few seasons starting in 1960, but it was only four years later that the Cowboys replaced the helmets with the silver version that is most recognizable today.

This season's throwback shell will be white with a single navy blue star, along with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet and a gray facemask. The helmets will be worn with matching throwback uniforms consisting of a navy jersey with white sleeves and details, white pants, and navy socks with white stripes.

Before the NFL instituted its one-shell policy for helmets in 2012, Dallas had worn a version of the white helmet during every Thanksgiving Day game from 2004-2012, and now the Cowboys will be able to bring back that tradition.