Around the NFL

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

Published: Jul 22, 2022 at 01:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Summer of Helmets raged on Friday with a trio of newly revealed headgear options for three NFL teams.

Last but not least in this trifecta were the Philadelphia Eagles, who sent their fans into a euphoric tizzy with the debut of their alternate, black helmets.

The new lid marks the Eagles' first alternate helmet since 2010.

The helmet can be explained rather simply: Philadelphia replaced its midnight green shell with a black, metallic flake shell. The rest of the helmet -- facemask and dual wings decals -- remain the same.

Like the other teams who have debuted black alternate lids this offseason -- the Panthers, Jets, Commanders and Saints -- Philadelphia has a reason to introduce a dark shell: The Eagles' uniforms include an all-black set that matches the new helmet.

The Eagles have had a black jersey since 2003, a product of the league encouraging teams to adopt third jerseys in the earliest years of the century. They typically paired the jersey with either their midnight green or white pants, and it wasn't until the Color Rush movement of the last decade that black pants – now the most frequent pairing with the black jersey -- became available.

Nearly 20 years after first introducing the black top, the ensemble is finally complete.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: There are 'a lot of targets to go around' with Tyreek Hill gone

The main holdover from last year's Chiefs receiver group, Mecole Hardman, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he expects Patrick Mahomes to give every receiver a chance to shine.

news

Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black Helmet" for three games in 2022.

news

Jets' Bryce Hall embraces competition for starting cornerback job

The Jets spent the offseason upgrading the CB room, adding free agent D.J. Reed and drafting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4. The moves thrust incumbent Bryce Hall into a spot to battle for a starting job this training camp.

news

Najee Harris: 'I'll get 500' carries if it helps Steelers win

Joining the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, Steelers running back Najee Harris made it clear he's open to whatever workload the team needs to win.

news

Rams receive SoFi-inspired Super Bowl LVI championship rings

The Rams were bestowed their Super Bowl LVI championship rings on Thursday night at a ceremony in L.A. with players, coaches and staff.

news

Chiefs Hall of Honor linebacker, Super Bowl IV champion Jim Lynch dies at 76

Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch, who played 11 seasons with the team and started in Super Bowl IV, has died at the age of 76.

news

Browns signing former first-round QB Josh Rosen after workout

Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, according to the league's transaction wire. Joining him on the PUP list is defensive end Marcus Davenport.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW