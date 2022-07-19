Around the NFL

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers have joined the growing list of teams planning to don alternate helmets during the 2022 season.

The club announced Tuesday it will wear new black alternate helmets this season to go along with an all-black color rush uniform on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

"Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing," star edge rusher Brian Burns said, via the team's official website. "Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

"When I saw this, I was like, 'This will be tough.' Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together."

The NFL adjusted the uniform policy to allow clubs to wear alternate helmets in 2022, moving away from the one-shell rule instituted in 2012.

Fans have been clamoring for alternate helmets for years. And the rule change has allowed clubs to bring fire to their standard getup.

Related Content

news

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: 'Everything's 100 percent slowed down' ahead of pivotal third season

After two up-and-down seasons with the Cardinals, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is settling into his role and ready for a big third campaign.

news

Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest question heading into training camp is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance can lead a playoff-ready team deep into the postseason. Linebacker Fred Warner believes he is up to the task.

news

Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is confident thanks to the team's hot end to last season and the returning players on the roster. He believes that combination could lead to a "scary" defense in 2022.

news

Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets rookies report to camp today

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets all have their first-year players reporting today.

news

Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested for burglary with intent to rape

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged Friday for burglary with intent to rape, according to Harris County (Texas) Court records.

news

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson informs team he's returning, will play in 2022

Arizona center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from the Cardinals during mandatory minicamp and had an uncertain status for the 2022 season, informed the team he's returning and will play this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) no sure thing to be ready for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

J.K. Dobbins missed the 2021 season after suffering a preseason knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens running back is no sure thing to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Veteran WR Ryan Switzer announced his retirement on Monday after five seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) 'definitely going to be ready' for training camp

Kenyan Drake wasn't cleared for minicamp last month after suffering a broken ankle in early December that required surgery. But the Raiders RB expects to be ready for training camp even if he's not 100 percent.

news

Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes his team can come from the back of the pack to make noise in 2022, comparing his players to May's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW