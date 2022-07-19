Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

"Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing," star edge rusher Brian Burns said, via the team's official website. "Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

"When I saw this, I was like, 'This will be tough.' Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together."

The NFL adjusted the uniform policy to allow clubs to wear alternate helmets in 2022, moving away from the one-shell rule instituted in 2012.