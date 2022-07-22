Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason.
Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black" alternate helmet for three games in 2022.
New York will wear the black alternate helmet and black uniforms during home games on Oct. 30 versus the New England Patriots, Nov. 27 against the Chicago Bears and Dec. 22 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy," receiver Elijah Moore told the team's official website of the new digs. "Definitely honored to rock out in those."
The Jets become the latest club that plans to take advantage of the NFL's adjusted uniform policy that allows teams to wear alternate helmets in 2022. Black has been a popular choice for secondary shells, with the Jets joining the Saints, Panthers and Commanders in choosing darkness.
"When I put that all-black on plus the black helmet," linebacker Quincy Williams said, "I instantly feel like Spider-Man when he became Venom."