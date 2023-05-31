Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'Priority' on getting Mike Evans involved in end zone after down season

Evans set career highs with 13 and then 14 touchdown catches in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He was a monster in the end zone, but disappeared in all but three games in 2022.

Of his six TDs, two came in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and three came in a Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers. The latter was a huge performance that was particularly upsetting for fantasy owners in championship games who had likely given up on Evans by that point.

Reality dictates that Evans' scoring production must rebound in 2023 if the Bucs are to rebound offensively. With Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask in line to start at quarterback, having the 6-foot-5 Evans battle for contested catches and going up and grabbing TDs will be crucial.

Already making matters all the more optimistic is the improved health of longtime teammate Chris Godwin. Godwin believes he's finally finding his stride with a second post-ACL surgery offseason under his belt.

Better production from both bodes well for Tampa Bay.