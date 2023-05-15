Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles graduates from college, fulfills promise to late mother

Published: May 15, 2023 at 08:56 AM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Todd Bowles kept a promise to his late mother and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is now a college graduate.

The 59-year-old Bowles walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University on Saturday to receive his diploma after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development.

Bowles missed the second day of the Buccaneers' rookie camp to attend the ceremony, knowing his mother Joan would be proud of him for completing his degree 37 years after he left Temple to begin his playing career in the NFL.

"My mother never said anything, she just went with it and she let me go ahead and live my life," Bowles said while he addressed the graduating class. "She passed in 2009 and the only thing she asked me was to make sure I got my degree.

"I stuck with it and here I am at 59. You're never too old to stop learning. You stop learning and you get old. You get old when you stop learning. So I say to you, Class of 2023 -- the future is yours, take it, grab it, run with it, be excited -- be excited -- every now and then come back and thank your parents."

Bowles, entering his second season as coach of the Buccaneers, was born and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and played college football at Temple under coach Bruce Arians. The defensive back signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 1986 and played eight seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 1988.

Bowles turned to coaching after his playing career ended, serving in a variety of assistant roles with several NFL teams before becoming the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach in 2011. He reunited with Arians, who was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach, in 2013 as the defensive coordinator before getting his first full-time gig as a head coach with the New York Jets in 2015.

After four seasons with New York, he joined Arians' staff in Tampa Bay -- again as the defensive coordinator -- before taking over as the Buccaneers' head coach last year when Arians retired.

"This is an amazing, amazing thing for me to be in a class with you," Bowles said while speaking to the graduating class. "I'm more nervous now than I ever was speaking in front of a locker room at halftime."

Copyright 2023 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Chad Reuter identifies 12 rookies picked on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft who could be in line for starter snaps in Year 1. Which newbies will take advantage of potential opportunities for playing time?

news

Matt Ryan joins CBS as football analyst; QB says this is 'not a retirement'

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has landed a new job as a broadcaster. CBS Sports announced Monday that Ryan will be an analyst for select NFL on CBS games and work on other shows.

news

Bryce Young enters Panthers OTAs as QB2 behind veteran Andy Dalton

The Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but the rookie must earn the QB1 gig. Coach Frank Reich said over the weekend that Young, as the "new guy," will take the second-team reps.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'hopeful' that Breece Hall returning for Week 1 is a 'possibility'

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is hopeful running back Breece Hall will be able to return for the start of the regular season, but New York will be careful to protect the exciting second-year back from doing too much too soon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More