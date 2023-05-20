Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After Kade Warner did not hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free-agent wide receiver is looking to prove he is worthy of a 53-man roster spot.
Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Kurt Warner, is following in his father's footsteps by taking a similar path. Despite going undrafted like his dad, Warner remains confident as he prepares to compete in Tampa Bay's OTA sessions starting May 23.
"I take everything personally," Warner said, via Pewter Report. "Like I was saying, from that undrafted, that walk-on mentality, every little thing. Like if the coaches pick somebody else before me, I write that down, if somebody gets more reps than me in this walk through, I write that down. It's kind of like that chip on your shoulder, I think just that expression is said a lot so I don't like saying it, but I just take everything personally."
Despite being a redshirt in 2017 in Nebraska, Warner spent his first four years as a Cornhusker. He then transferred to Kansas State. In his final two college seasons with the Wildcats, Warner had 60 receptions for 622 yards and five touchdowns. As soon as the draft was over, Warner signed a undrafted free agent deal with the Bucs.
Warner is expected to be a slot receiver and contribute to special teams. He's confident in his abilities, considering himself the most intelligent receiver among the 2023 rookie class.
"So, I'm competitive like that and I'm the smartest receiver in this draft class," Warner said. "I've said it before. They're going to get a good slot receiver out of me and I'm going to know exactly what to do on every play."
If Warner makes the 53-man roster, he will join the receivers room in Tampa that features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and possibly sixth-round pick Trey Palmer.