Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Kurt Warner, is following in his father's footsteps by taking a similar path. Despite going undrafted like his dad, Warner remains confident as he prepares to compete in Tampa Bay's OTA sessions starting May 23 .

"I take everything personally," Warner said, via Pewter Report. "Like I was saying, from that undrafted, that walk-on mentality, every little thing. Like if the coaches pick somebody else before me, I write that down, if somebody gets more reps than me in this walk through, I write that down. It's kind of like that chip on your shoulder, I think just that expression is said a lot so I don't like saying it, but I just take everything personally."