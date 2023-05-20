Around the NFL

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

Published: May 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

After Kade Warner did not hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free-agent wide receiver is looking to prove he is worthy of a 53-man roster spot.

Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Kurt Warner, is following in his father's footsteps by taking a similar path. Despite going undrafted like his dad, Warner remains confident as he prepares to compete in Tampa Bay's OTA sessions starting May 23.

"I take everything personally," Warner said, via Pewter Report. "Like I was saying, from that undrafted, that walk-on mentality, every little thing. Like if the coaches pick somebody else before me, I write that down, if somebody gets more reps than me in this walk through, I write that down. It's kind of like that chip on your shoulder, I think just that expression is said a lot so I don't like saying it, but I just take everything personally."

Related Links

Despite being a redshirt in 2017 in Nebraska, Warner spent his first four years as a Cornhusker. He then transferred to Kansas State. In his final two college seasons with the Wildcats, Warner had 60 receptions for 622 yards and five touchdowns. As soon as the draft was over, Warner signed a undrafted free agent deal with the Bucs.

Warner is expected to be a slot receiver and contribute to special teams. He's confident in his abilities, considering himself the most intelligent receiver among the 2023 rookie class.

"So, I'm competitive like that and I'm the smartest receiver in this draft class," Warner said. "I've said it before. They're going to get a good slot receiver out of me and I'm going to know exactly what to do on every play."

If Warner makes the 53-man roster, he will join the receivers room in Tampa that features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and possibly sixth-round pick Trey Palmer.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

news

Packers challenging RB A.J. Dillon to make bigger impact early in 2023 after inconsistent 2022 season

After he had a 2022 season which could be described as inconsistent with spurts of greatness, the Packers want running back A.J. Dillion to get into a rhythm early in the season to help support the changing offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More