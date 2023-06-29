Jerry Jeudy: Broncos receivers 'going to be a hard group of guys to stop' if everyone stays healthy

The wideouts complement each other well on paper, but the lack of playing time together has left Denver's corps an amalgam of projections. Jeudy and Sutton were the subjects of trade rumors earlier this offseason before Payton shot down the thought either would be moved.

Jeudy has disappointed relative to his draftmates since being selected in the first round in 2020. He has yet to record a 1,000-yard campaign. The former Alabama product believes Payton's entrance will unlock his ability.

"He coaches me in every way he can," Jeudy said. "Every little detail that he's seen me mess up on, he gives me his opinion on it and thinking of ways for me to get better. I appreciate having a coach that's that dedicated in really helping me to become the best player I can be. …

"He's a great offensive-minded guy. So him just putting players in the right position and just so they can be successful with different alignments, moving me around and stuff like that, and also just having the other guys around me that it's hard to just focus on me, because we got KJ [Hamler], we got 'Court' [Courtland Sutton], Tim Patrick, we got the running backs. … It's going to be a lot of pieces that you have to focus on that he knows what to do with."