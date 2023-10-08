Frank Clark could be another Broncos pass rusher traded after Randy Gregory's departure

Several pass-rush needy teams will be watching, and the interest should ramp up if Clark plays well.

Clark signed with the thought of being a late-game closer for a playoff-ready team. If Denver doesn't end up being one -- and the start has been slow, of course -- then he could land in that role elsewhere for a postseason contender. Clark won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs while serving in that capacity.

The 30-year-old's current one-year deal signed before this season is worth $5.45 million, but $4.2 million of it was in a signing bonus. That means a team trading for him would only inherit what's left of a $1.21 million base salary.

Denver moved Gregory this week after initially planning to release him. The 49ers stepped up with a late-round pick swap and had a deal. Clark could generate more than that.