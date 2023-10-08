NFL+: The Insiders

Frank Clark could be another Broncos pass rusher traded after Randy Gregory's departure

Published: Oct 08, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

The Broncos moved on from a high-priced pass rusher this week, saying goodbye to Randy Gregory and sending him to the 49ers. He may not be the only Denver pass rusher headed out.

Sources say Frank Clark has drawn interest around the league. If the Broncos continue to struggle, he could be dealt, as well. Clark has played just one game this season, but with the hip injury he suffered in the season opener now healed, he's expected to play today against the Jets.

Related Links

Several pass-rush needy teams will be watching, and the interest should ramp up if Clark plays well.

Clark signed with the thought of being a late-game closer for a playoff-ready team. If Denver doesn't end up being one -- and the start has been slow, of course -- then he could land in that role elsewhere for a postseason contender. Clark won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs while serving in that capacity.

The 30-year-old's current one-year deal signed before this season is worth $5.45 million, but $4.2 million of it was in a signing bonus. That means a team trading for him would only inherit what's left of a $1.21 million base salary.

Denver moved Gregory this week after initially planning to release him. The 49ers stepped up with a late-round pick swap and had a deal. Clark could generate more than that.

If the Broncos lose to the Jets today and appear to be headed in the wrong direction, calls could increase for players at other positions, as well. Their top receivers, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, both generated considerable interest this past offseason in the trade market, though the team elected to keep both.

Related Content

news

Job statuses for Steelers OC Matt Canada, Saints OC Pete Carmichael in focus following slow starts

Steelers OC Matt Canada and Saints OC Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly, but their seats could get hot if the offensive production doesn't improve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Former Chargers CB J.C. Jackson refused to enter Week 4 game vs. Raiders prior to trade to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that former Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson refused to enter L.A.'s Week 4 win over the Raiders.
news

Panthers in trade market for starting wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have made trade calls to several teams about potentially acquiring a starting wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts to open practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor; no recent trade talks

The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Raiders to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell over Brian Hoyer with Jimmy Garoppolo out

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to start in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus after tumultuous week: 'When you have adversity, we pull together'

After a tumultuous week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus lauded his players for how they handled it all and sounded a hopeful tone that this would end up being a galvanizing moment for the team, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb's MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

After a battery of tests throughout the week, the Browns RB Nick Chubb's knee injury is far more optimistic than initially believes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Tom Brady's purchase of stake in Las Vegas Raiders not yet finalized

Tom Brady's purchase of the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been finalized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Could Brady actually return during the 2023 NFL season?
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers aims for potential playoff return after innovative surgery on torn Achilles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is targeting an improbable playoff return from his torn Achilles after undergoing an innovative surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 