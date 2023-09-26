Chiefs TE Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400% following Taylor Swift appearance at Arrowhead

Still, just about everyone in the Kansas City locker room was buzzing about the news after Sunday's game, including coach Andy Reid, who joked that "I set them up."

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumors have been flying about the popstar and the pro football player in recent months -- notably after a July episode of Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, when he said he was disappointed that he didn't get to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour. In a later appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce revealed that he invited Swift to watch him play.